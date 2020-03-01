Best of Breed Industrial Software: Announcement
1 March 2020
News
Element8 is proud to announce its appointments as authorised Ignition distributor for Inductive Automation, distributor of Canary Historian for Canary Labs, and distributor of Flow Information Platform for Flow Software.
“To better support our customers in South Africa, we are expanding the Ignition network and have named Element8 an authorised Ignition distributor,” says Annie Wise, director of international distribution at Inductive Automation. “Element8 will be an extension of Inductive Automation and its mission, as it provides local business development, sales and support in South Africa.”
“Canary focuses on making it easy to use your process data, and now, thanks to Element8, it will be even easier,” says Jeff Knepper, executive director of business development, Canary. “The suite of software solutions that Element8 is representing works together to give the end user information they can use to maximise the value of their operations.”
“Flow Software is excited to work with the Element8 team as our distribution partner into Africa,” says Graeme Welton, director, Flow Software. “We’re particularly excited to have been chosen by Element8 as one of the industrial software solutions in a highly accomplished, feature-rich offering.”
“We welcome this news, not only for ourselves but more so for the southern African industrial software community,” says Jaco Markwat, managing director, Element8. “It is our vision to build this distribution with our system integrator partners, and to provide our customers with a more flexible, cost-effective solution stack, with a focus on fast, efficient and responsive technical support.”
Element8’s best-of-breed solution stack includes:
• Ignition Scada.
• Canary Historian.
• Flow Information Platform.
For more information contact Clarise Rautenbach, Element8, +27 66 291 3119, clarise.rautenbach@element8.co.za, www.element8.co.za
