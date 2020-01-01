Robust new dry-block calibrator

March 2020Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Suitable for on-site use, WIKA’s new Model CTD4000 dry-well calibrator has been designed for use in the severe conditions of the naval and marine sectors.
Their ease of use and compact and practical design make them suitable for industrial processes where the calibration of the temperature measurement systems is essential for the control of the process and the quality of the final product.
Special attention is paid to reduce weight, size and to reinforce robustness by using an aluminium body as well as aluminium and stainless steel for many internal parts. Each calibrator is tested in WIKA’s laboratory and calibrated with certified references in accordance with international standards.
The thermal part of these calibrators is made of a metal block heated with resistors or with Peltier thermoelectric modules. In the metal block there is one bore in which the interchangeable insert is placed. With the available standard inserts, the calibrators are versatile and can be easily adapted for the calibration of temperature probes with the most common diameters. Customer-specific inserts and bores are available on request.
