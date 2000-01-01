Simple and convenient flow measurement

Two new devices from Jumo provide simple and convenient magnetic-inductive flow measurement for a variety of media and processors. Jumo flowTrans MAG S10 is designed for standard industrial applications in nominal widths from DN 3 to DN 2000 and the flowTrans MAG H10 for hygienic applications in nominal widths from DN 3 to DN 100. Both devices can be used in liquid, conductive media with different properties such as viscosity, concentration, and density.
The universal transmitter electronics for various voltage supplies are new, while complicated cabling enables simple and fast startup. Diagnostic messages can be displayed in plain text on the illuminated LCD display, which can be replaced if necessary.
For both versions, the conductivity of the measurement medium must be at least 20 µS/cm. The maximum temperature is as high as 130°C, depending on the version. Both flowmeters are available either as a compact device or with a separate transmitter.
With the availability of a wide selection of lining materials, nominal widths and measuring electrode materials, Jumo flowTransMAG devices can be used in the CIP/SIP field, as, well as in corrosive and abrasive media or even slurries. As the sensors have no moving parts, they are less likely to wear compared to other measuring principles and therefore require less maintenance.
