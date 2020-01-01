RS Components unveils expansion of hand-tool portfolio
March 2020Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
RS Components has announced a major expansion of its RS PRO hand-tools range, enabling maintenance engineers to purchase individual devices not previously available. The portfolio will see a significant increase with more than 300 new lines to complement the existing RS PRO toolkit offerings.
All of the products available in the contents of the toolkits are now being made available for individual purchase, enabling technicians and maintenance engineers to get access to spares and replacement parts as required. Not only will the introduction of the individual tools at the line level increase the lifespan of already purchased toolkits, but it will also provide customers with the flexibility to create their own bespoke toolkits to meet individual requirements.
Tools individually available in the RS PRO range include screwdrivers and screw extractors, pliers, hammers, punches, chisels, spanners and sockets, deburring and finishing tools, saws and planers, soldering and de-soldering tools, and cable accessories, among many other devices. In addition, customers can acquire cost-effective tool replenishment with the availability of foam-inlay-based kits.
