RS Components unveils expansion of hand-tool portfolio

March 2020 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

RS Components has announced a major expansion of its RS PRO hand-tools range, enabling maintenance engineers to purchase individual devices not previously available. The portfolio will see a significant increase with more than 300 new lines to complement the existing RS PRO toolkit offerings.

All of the products available in the contents of the toolkits are now being made available for individual purchase, enabling technicians and maintenance engineers to get access to spares and replacement parts as required. Not only will the introduction of the individual tools at the line level increase the lifespan of already purchased toolkits, but it will also provide customers with the flexibility to create their own bespoke toolkits to meet individual requirements.

Tools individually available in the RS PRO range include screwdrivers and screw extractors, pliers, hammers, punches, chisels, spanners and sockets, deburring and finishing tools, saws and planers, soldering and de-soldering tools, and cable accessories, among many other devices. In addition, customers can acquire cost-effective tool replenishment with the availability of foam-inlay-based kits.


Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Further reading:

Quad-flow particle and gas respirators
March 2020, RS Components SA , IS & Ex
RS Components has introduced the 3M Secure Click HF-800 respirator series, which uses a quadruple-flow filter/cartridge system to enhance breathability. 3M Secure Click is a range of reusable half-mask ...

Read more...
Robust new dry-block calibrator
March 2020, WIKA Instruments , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Suitable for on-site use, WIKA’s new Model CTD4000 dry-well calibrator has been designed for use in the severe conditions of the naval and marine sectors. Their ease of use and compact and practical ...

Read more...
Food grade electric chain hoists
February 2020, Becker Mining South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
New to Becker’s range of Kito hoists are food grade electric chain hoists, designed for safe lifting applications in contaminant controlled and corrosive processing environments, particularly the food ...

Read more...
Hygienic limit switches for processes
February 2020, Morton Controls , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Process and storage vessels incorporate limit switches to prevent overfilling of a tank or vessel (full indicator) or dry running of a pump (empty indicator). Anderson-Negele’s NCS series are ideally ...

Read more...
DIN rail redundancy power modules
February 2020, RS Components SA , Electrical Power & Protection
RS Components has announced availability of a new series of DIN rail-mount redundancy power modules from TDK-Lambda, a group company of TDK corporation and a leading maker of highly reliable power supplies ...

Read more...
Using Fluke’s T6 electrical testers
February 2020, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Those who use electrical testers to capture measurements such as voltage and current know that the process is traditionally time-consuming and carries potential risk. Fluke T6 electrical testers provide ...

Read more...
Optimised maintenance for gas burners
February 2020, Instrotech , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Whenever the flow of gases needs to be adjusted or monitored, Kobold’s model UTS variable area flowmeter for monitoring gas burners offers a solution. This compact measuring instrument can be placed at ...

Read more...
Sonic industrial imager detects leaks
February 2020, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest now offers the Fluke’s ii900, a handheld sonic industrial imager that enables maintenance teams to locate air, steam, gas and vacuum leaks in systems. The straightforward, intuitive interface ...

Read more...
RS Components expands 3D printer portfolio
February 2020, RS Components SA , News
RS Components has announced an expansion of its portfolio of Ultimaker 3D printers to include the lower cost Ultimaker S3, plus the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle aimed at professional production environments. The ...

Read more...
Shutdown planning and execution
January 2020, Instroworx , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
It is inevitable in that in some shape or form, all plant workers will at some stage be involved in the shutdown of a facility. Planning is essential to ensure that this shutdown is executed within both ...

Read more...










