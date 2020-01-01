With the advent of Industry 4.0 set to change the face of industry and production, SEW-Eurodrive has a range of solutions for its concept of the Lean Sm@rt Factory. This is based on new technologies such as big data, embedded computing, the IIoT and cloud computing.
Movigear
The Movigear mechatronic drive system is designed for flexible use across various communication infrastructures, which is ideal for decentralised field applications. It is especially tailored for efficient use in the general materials-handling sector and is available in two sizes and three electrical performance classes. Energy savings of up to 50% are possible due to the seamless interplay between the IE4-rated motor, efficient gear unit, and integrated electronics.
“Perfectly-matched components, combined with the energy optimisation of the overall system, facilitate high system efficiency,” comments SEW-Eurodrive MD, Raymond Obermeyer. “These features make our mechatronic drive platform a cost-effective, power-optimised, total solution.”
Movidrive
Flexible, compact and intelligent Movidrive B drive inverters save space in the control cabinet. In addition, they are equipped with integrated IPOSplus positioning and sequence control as standard features. These inverters are ideal for asynchronous AC or synchronous servo drives.
Additional features are a broad power range from 0.55 kW to 250 kW, and a high overload capacity. Based on a modular concept, the inverters are ideal to improve the flexibility and efficiency of a range of applications.
Motion and logic controllers
SEWEurodrive also offers the freely programmable MoviPLC motion and logic controller for solving complex tasks in a flexible manner. These scalable controllers are an ideal solution platform due to their universal operation and functionality. Interfaces are available for the external periphery and for visualisation purposes, so as to fully automate complete machines.
“The basic concept behind Industry 4.0 is to leverage information technology in order to integrate business and engineering processes for more flexible, efficient, and time-independent production in a range of applications and industries,” concludes Obermeyer. “At the same time, high quality and lower costs are a given. SEW-Eurodrive’s approach combines the basic tenets of Industry 4.0 with its benchmark-setting solutions and concepts.”
