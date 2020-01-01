Quad-flow particle and gas respirators

RS Components has introduced the 3M Secure Click HF-800 respirator series, which uses a quadruple-flow filter/cartridge system to enhance breathability.
3M Secure Click is a range of reusable half-mask respirator products featuring a simple yet reassuring assembly mechanism for particulate filters and gas-vapour cartridges, which works rather like a seat belt. The wearer simply aligns the connections and pushes the filter or cartridge until an audible click indicates correct installation.
An easy one-touch user seal check button instils confidence that the respirator is fitted properly for comfortable breathing, especially when it is to be used for a long time. A silicone face seal with patented flex-joint nose bridge provides a soft, comfortable feel on the face. Head cradle buckles are easy to adjust; simply pull the straps to tighten and squeeze the buckles to loosen. An over-moulded design allows easy assembly and disassembly.
Breathing comfort is enhanced by the quadruple-flow gas and vapour filter combination, whereby two dual-flow cartridges are mounted on either side of the respirator to create four distinct airflow paths. Exhaled breath and moisture are directed in a downward direction towards the exhalation valve.
3M Secure Click HF-800 respirators offer an optional speaking diaphragm to facilitate clear communication in the workplace.
A primary application of 3M Secure Click is as personal protective equipment (PPE) for maintenance engineers in manufacturing industry, but it can also be used in the agricultural, construction, mining, drilling, pharmaceutical and transportation sectors to secure health and safety in tasks such as chemical handling and clean-up, casting, chipping, chiselling, grinding, machining, masonry, painting, sanding, sawing, welding, electroplating, furnace operation, laboratory work, batch charging, change-overs and hazardous waste handling.
The low-profile half-mask design provides a wide field of view and compatibility with various welding and grinding shields.
