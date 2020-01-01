Contour detection for inline quality checks

In assembly and handling applications, the PMD profiler from ifm electronic does not only verify the presence of an object, but it checks whether the correct component has been used and properly installed. A push of a button is all that is required to compare the contour of an object with the taught target contour stored in the unit’s memory. The photo-electronic line scanner reliably detects tiny differences between nearly identical components. Since distance is not relevant, the profiler does not require complicated positioning as is the case with 1D sensors. Thanks to the insensitivity to extraneous light, no screening or external illumination is required as is the case with camera systems performing to this high level of accuracy. With its user-friendly colour display and intuitive setting using only 3 pushbuttons, the sensor is ready for use within a few minutes without requiring any software. It is possible to either transmit information on the reject rate or the detected object profiles via IO-Link.
Region of Interest: high degree of accuracy
To make the determination of differences between nearly identical components even more reliable, the profile evaluation can be narrowed down to the relevant object area with two markings by using the Region of Interest function. The function can be used in the fixed mode to verify whether the object is accurately positioned. In the floating mode, the contour comparison is variable along the laser line. It is not necessary to position the parts to be tested in exactly the same way.
Quality assurance: definition of tolerances
The similarity between the reference and the target object is provided as a value between 0 and 100%. The threshold function can be used to define the value from which the reference object is no longer acceptable. Hence, a low tolerance value will guarantee the quality of assemblies that require great accuracy. Optional contour visualisation via software simplifies the failure analysis.
Turbidity sensor with IO-Link March 2020, Morton Controls
, Sensors & Transducers
Digitisation has branched into industry under the keyword Industry 4.0. IO-Link offers significant advantages when it comes to reliably controlling the entire system technology in process control with ...
Read more...Expert opposed-mode sensor March 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
The new QS18E offers superior ambient light immunity to prevent unintentional triggering and prevents the sensor from being tricked by ambient light sources, such as a lightbulb, flashlight, or other ...
Read more...Using infrared to detect the invisible March 2020, R&C Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Both preventive and predictive maintenance programmes rely on regular inspections of the critical assets that comprise a plant or facility. These inspections range from visual inspections to non-destructive ...
Read more...Wenglor’s light band technology March 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Based on a continuous, homogenous light band, Wenglor’s new retro-reflex sensors can reliably detect objects with irregular or asymmetrical shapes, for example in the field of intralogistics.
With three ...
Read more...Washdown protected photoelectric sensors February 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
Banners new T18-2 photoelectric sensors have an FDA-grade shatterproof plastic housing and are IP69K rated and Ecolab certified to protect against water ingress and chemical washdown. IP69K and epoxy ...
Read more...Precise position measurement in packaging February 2020, Countapulse Controls
, Sensors & Transducers
Precision monitoring and accurate measurement of distances is essential for smooth running in both production and intralogistics operations. Optical distance sensors are generally used for this purpose ...
Read more...Increased traceability for tobacco manufacturer February 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation South Africa recently installed 120 image-based 2D barcode readers across multiple scanning stations in a South African tobacco manufacturing plant. The cigarette manufacturer was looking ...
Read more...Collision avoidance and navigation support February 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Sensors & Transducers
From electric lifting trucks and order pickers to tugs and mobile transport platforms, warehouses are benefitting from SICK Automation’s 2D LiDAR sensors. These sensors from the TiM series ensure collision-free ...
Read more...Fibre optic transmission of AS-I signals February 2020, ifm - South Africa
, Motion Control & Drives
The new AS-i fibre optic repeater from ifm electronic enables AS-interface signal transmission via an optical medium and vice versa. This allows for considerable cable length extension in the AS-i network. ...
Read more...Analog display for Industry 4.0 applications February 2020, ifm - South Africa
, Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The new multifunctional display from ifm electronic is more than just a visual indicator. It pre-processes digital signals in a decentralised manner and, if necessary, passes this information on to a ...