Wenglor’s light band technology

Based on a continuous, homogenous light band, Wenglor’s new retro-reflex sensors can reliably detect objects with irregular or asymmetrical shapes, for example in the field of intralogistics.
With three models for different light band heights, Wenglor provides high levels of user friendliness and special logistics functions in an economically efficient and easy to use solution such as for the prevention of bottlenecks and jams in warehouse processes. This results in improved productivity, increased system availability, more flexible production and reduced costs.
Retro-reflex sensors with light band P1EL 100 (27&nbs;mm), P1EL200 (42 mm) and P1EL300 (54 mm light band height) have been developed as 2-dimensional light barriers with homogenous laser light bands. They recognise objects with various shapes or perforated surfaces – even dark, transparent or glossy objects are accurately detected – at a range of up to 1,6 m. All the models can detect extremely small parts down to 4 mm throughout the entire range of 0 to 1,6 m.
Beyond this, smart functions integrated into the sensor such as suppression of uneven conveyor belt areas through the use of dynamic teach-in and dynamic readjustment of the switching threshold, as well as the very narrow housing with a width of just 27 mm, offer both application and installation advantages.
Quick and easy initial start-up with teach-in key
The sensors can be taught quickly and in an uncomplicated manner by simply pressing a key. In order to avoid inadvertent contact with the key and to permit flush mounting, it is located in a recessed area. External teach-in is also possible via the controller using a 24 V signal.
Diverse mounting options for any system
The sensors combine emitter and receiver in a single narrow housing with a width of just 27 mm, which can be mounted to the side panels of conveyor systems in just a few steps. The sensor’s plug can be rotated up to 180° for flexible installation and matching mounting brackets. M4 through-bolts and press-fit sleeves, as well as reflector sets, simplify precision installation and alignment of the retro-reflex sensors.
