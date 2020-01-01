Economical magnetic-inductive flowmeters

Instrotech now offers Kobold’s MIK, a compact, magnetic-inductive flowmeter, combining a large measuring range and six different measuring tube sizes – perfect for users with smaller to medium-sized measuring ranges. MIK measures the flow rates of electrically conductive liquids with a high degree of precision and is not influenced by the medium or its material characteristics (density, viscosity, or temperature). Particular advantages include uninterrupted flow of the medium, no moving parts, and installation in any desired position.
MIK has various material combinations for different media in the chemical industry. Flow housings are available in PPS with stainless steel electrodes and PVDF with Hastelloy electrodes. For extremely aggressive liquids, a combination of PVDF and tantalum is used. A variety of seals are available in NBR, FPM, or the highly chemically resistant FFKM. Installation is quick and easy thanks to practical material-specific connection possibilities, such as PVC glue-in, stainless steel weld-on or PVC hose connections. Other characteristics include:
• Suitable for a range of liquids, acids and caustic solutions.
• Accuracy: 2% of full scale.
• Pressure max: 10 bar; Temp max: 80°C.
• Advantages: no moving parts in the measuring tube; low pressure loss; any mounting position; short reaction time (a replacement for calorimetric flow switch).
Applications include the monitoring of additives or cooling agents, totalising, or batching, where devices which use the magnetic-inductive principle of measurement are an optimum and cost-effective solution. Matching electronics are offered for various tasks, from designs with only switching or analog output to those with counting and dosing electronics.
Thermal flow measurement with IO-Link March 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Flow Measurement & Control
Honsberg has launched the new Omniplus-F thermal flow sensor measurement device enabling users to use only one device for applications which previously required three. Additionally, it has a uniquely ...
Read more...Temperature measurement on ultra-thin glass March 2020, Instrotech
, Temperature Measurement
Touch displays, such as for smartphones and tablets, use ultra-thin glass that brings special challenges for temperature measurement technology during their manufacturing. For this application, Optris ...
Read more...Slurry magnetic flowmeter platform March 2020, Automation & Control Solutions
, Flow Measurement & Control
The new Rosemount Slurry Magnetic Flowmeter Platform is Emerson’s answer to the demands of high noise applications. The platform is made up of the MS magnetic flowmeter sensor for slurry applications, ...
Read more...Simple and convenient flow measurement March 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Flow Measurement & Control
Two new devices from Jumo provide simple and convenient magnetic-inductive flow measurement for a variety of media and processors. Jumo flowTrans MAG S10 is designed for standard industrial applications ...
Read more...Compact flow sensor with IO-Link February 2020, Turck Banner
, Flow Measurement & Control
Turck has introduced the FS+ flow sensor, another product from its fluid sensor series. The sensor is protected in a robust stainless steel housing, together with a one-piece translucent front cap and ...
Read more...New slurry sensor from Emerson February 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Flow Measurement & Control
Emerson’s Rosemount MS Slurry Sensor with the Rosemount 8782 Slurry Transmitter is a slurry magnetic flowmeter specifically designed for high noise and slurry applications for use in the oil and gas, ...
Read more...Optimised maintenance for gas burners February 2020, Instrotech
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Whenever the flow of gases needs to be adjusted or monitored, Kobold’s model UTS variable area flowmeter for monitoring gas burners offers a solution. This compact measuring instrument can be placed at ...
Read more...Focus on combustion and refinery applications January 2020, Instrotech
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Instrotech now offers Keller’s range of intrinsically safe electronic pressure gauges for use in areas subject to gas explosion risks. The type approvals are compliant with the ATEX Explosion Protection ...
Read more...Intrinsically safe electronic pressure gauges January 2020, Instrotech
, Pressure Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Keller’s range of intrinsically safe electronic pressure gauges for use in areas subject to gas explosion risks. The type approvals are compliant with the ATEX Explosion Protection ...