Thermal flow measurement with IO-Link

Honsberg has launched the new Omniplus-F thermal flow sensor measurement device enabling users to use only one device for applications which previously required three. Additionally, it has a uniquely designed larger screen giving a large high-resolution display with greater visibility. The new instrument enables measurement of flow, speed, temperature and volume of fluid media with one universal device.
The calorimetric measuring principle, which involves no moving parts, makes it practically wear-free and offers the ability to record media temperature in addition to flow measurement.
“The special arrangement of sensors developed by Honsberg, in combination with optimised software algorithms, makes the Omniplus-F one of the fastest and most versatile calorimetric flow sensors on the market.” said Jan Grobler, managing director of GHM Messtechnik South Africa, the local subsidiary of the GHM Group. “The new thermal flow sensor device has applications across a wide cross section of industries including water, oil, mining, pharmaceutical and food and beverage sectors. The newly designed screen gives real-time data readings in a clearly visible display.”
Industry 4.0 and technical features
The integrated IO-Link interface enables the digital transfer of all measurements and other sensor data and the complete parameterisation of the sensor. Therefore, nothing stands in the way of integration into larger sensor networks. The selection of various process connections offers a solution for nearly every installation situation, making the new instrument a good choice for Industry 4.0 applications.
Omniplus-F offers a flow measuring range of 2-300 cm/s. The temperature measuring range is -20 to 120°C. At a minimum flow speed a 2°C accuracy is achieved. Measurement mediums are H2O (adjusted), oil (adjusted), other liquids (configurable), as well as air. Outputs can be configured for 4-20 mA or 0-10 V and two switches for high/low monitoring conditions are integrated into the sensor. The device has an operating voltage of 18-30 VDC. A rotating multifunction ring enables the flow sensor to be parameterised without manual or connection to a PC.
“With the three measurement variables in a single device, intuitive operation and IO-Link functionality, the Omniplus-F device reduces costs in a newly enhanced design from Honsberg,” concluded Grobler.
Economical magnetic-inductive flowmeters March 2020, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s MIK, a compact, magnetic-inductive flowmeter, combining a large measuring range and six different measuring tube sizes – perfect for users with smaller to medium-sized measuring ...
Read more...Slurry magnetic flowmeter platform March 2020, Automation & Control Solutions
, Flow Measurement & Control
The new Rosemount Slurry Magnetic Flowmeter Platform is Emerson’s answer to the demands of high noise applications. The platform is made up of the MS magnetic flowmeter sensor for slurry applications, ...
Read more...Simple and convenient flow measurement March 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Flow Measurement & Control
Two new devices from Jumo provide simple and convenient magnetic-inductive flow measurement for a variety of media and processors. Jumo flowTrans MAG S10 is designed for standard industrial applications ...
Read more...Compact flow sensor with IO-Link February 2020, Turck Banner
, Flow Measurement & Control
Turck has introduced the FS+ flow sensor, another product from its fluid sensor series. The sensor is protected in a robust stainless steel housing, together with a one-piece translucent front cap and ...
Read more...New slurry sensor from Emerson February 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Flow Measurement & Control
Emerson’s Rosemount MS Slurry Sensor with the Rosemount 8782 Slurry Transmitter is a slurry magnetic flowmeter specifically designed for high noise and slurry applications for use in the oil and gas, ...
Read more...Thermodynamic flow sensor January 2020, Countapulse Controls
, Flow Measurement & Control
Ease of flow monitoring with low maintenance benefits is a given with the compact plug and play EGE SNS 450 thermodynamic flow sensor from Countapulse Controls – the sole southern African agent for EGE’s ...
Read more...Magnetic inductive flowmeter in stainless steel January 2020, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
Instrotech has announced the introduction of Kobold’s MIM magnetic inductive flowmeter. MIM features IO-Link, a short distance, bi-directional, digital, point-to-point, wired, industrial communications ...
Read more...Water analysis technology reduces downtime January 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
In order to monitor the process of reverse osmosis and ensure that deposits do not clog up membranes and reduce system efficiency, Martens, a member of the GHM Group, has joined the forces with its Condix ...
Read more...Compact design electromagnetic flow measurement December 2019, Endress+Hauser
, Flow Measurement & Control
Whether in the life sciences or in biotechnology, whether in the food or chemical industries – global competition is steadily increasing. Ever more companies are implementing their process facilities ...
Read more...Self-cleaning flow indicator for liquids November 2019, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
To check the flow processes in pipeline systems and for insight into the interior of process pipes, many flow indicators are used in which the flowing medium sets a rotor turning and thus to a large extent ...