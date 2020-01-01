Thermal flow measurement with IO-Link

March 2020 Flow Measurement & Control

Honsberg has launched the new Omniplus-F thermal flow sensor measurement device enabling users to use only one device for applications which previously required three. Additionally, it has a uniquely designed larger screen giving a large high-resolution display with greater visibility. The new instrument enables measurement of flow, speed, temperature and volume of fluid media with one universal device.

The calorimetric measuring principle, which involves no moving parts, makes it practically wear-free and offers the ability to record media temperature in addition to flow measurement.

“The special arrangement of sensors developed by Honsberg, in combination with optimised software algorithms, makes the Omniplus-F one of the fastest and most versatile calorimetric flow sensors on the market.” said Jan Grobler, managing director of GHM Messtechnik South Africa, the local subsidiary of the GHM Group. “The new thermal flow sensor device has applications across a wide cross section of industries including water, oil, mining, pharmaceutical and food and beverage sectors. The newly designed screen gives real-time data readings in a clearly visible display.”

Industry 4.0 and technical features

The integrated IO-Link interface enables the digital transfer of all measurements and other sensor data and the complete parameterisation of the sensor. Therefore, nothing stands in the way of integration into larger sensor networks. The selection of various process connections offers a solution for nearly every installation situation, making the new instrument a good choice for Industry 4.0 applications.

Omniplus-F offers a flow measuring range of 2-300 cm/s. The temperature measuring range is -20 to 120°C. At a minimum flow speed a 2°C accuracy is achieved. Measurement mediums are H 2 O (adjusted), oil (adjusted), other liquids (configurable), as well as air. Outputs can be configured for 4-20 mA or 0-10 V and two switches for high/low monitoring conditions are integrated into the sensor. The device has an operating voltage of 18-30 VDC. A rotating multifunction ring enables the flow sensor to be parameterised without manual or connection to a PC.

“With the three measurement variables in a single device, intuitive operation and IO-Link functionality, the Omniplus-F device reduces costs in a newly enhanced design from Honsberg,” concluded Grobler.

For more information contact Jan Grobler, GHM Messtechnik SA, +27 11 902 0158, info@ghm-sa.co.za, www.ghm-sa.co.za

