Monoblock for sampling and injection processes

WIKA’s new monoblock has been designed to meet the requirements of the process industry. It is especially well suited to applications in natural gas and aggressive media.
The compact design integrates two shut-off valves to separate the process from the instrument side.
The modular monoblock design allows using an arrangement of ball or needle valves. Injection valves also have an integrated non-return valve to prevent bidirectional flow. The integral probe is solidly attached to the valve and it is designed according to the flow condition in the pipeline.
The valve seat design and the redundant seals of the valve body ensure high durability and tightness. In case the soft valve seat fails, the metal-to-metal seat will ensure that the valve can still be operated and set to a safe position. The tightness is guaranteed for the connection between the process and the measuring instrument and towards the atmosphere.
The super-finished machining of the internal parts allows a very smooth and precise operation, even at high pressures and after long periods without valve operation. The surface finish is also minimising corrosion with aggressive media and makes it easier to clean.
Digital transformation enables new solutions for valves and pumps March 2020
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
With the emergence of IIoT-enabled remote management solutions, process industry end users can begin to take full advantage of remote monitoring, analysis, and management services provided by valve and pump suppliers or third-party service providers.
Read more...Robust new dry-block calibrator March 2020, WIKA Instruments
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Suitable for on-site use, WIKA’s new Model CTD4000 dry-well calibrator has been designed for use in the severe conditions of the naval and marine sectors.
Their ease of use and compact and practical ...
Read more...Flow control valves from BMG February 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG’s Fluid Technology division supplies and supports an extensive range of components for fluid technology systems and general industrial applications. These products include valves, hydraulic hoses ...
Read more...Large anti-surge control valves from ARCA February 2020, Valve & Automation
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Arca supplies its extensive range of valves to nearly all types of industries, but an important part of the product range are valves for turbines and turbo compressors, especially anti-surge control valves. ...
Read more...AVK helps water industry meet local content February 2020
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
AVK Valves Southern Africa is helping key players in the water and wastewater treatment sectors comply with the Department of Trade and Industry’s requirements for local content.
Since 2016, following ...
Read more...Digital float switch January 2020, WIKA Instruments
, Level Measurement & Control
As its first instrument of this kind, WIKA has launched a float switch with a PNP/NPN output signal. The model GLS-1000 detects the level of liquids with an accuracy of 1 mm or less.
The digitised float ...
Read more...Bimetal thermometer with switch contacts December 2019, WIKA Instruments
, Temperature Measurement
WIKA’s model TGS55 is a stainless steel bimetal thermometer which offers high reliability and long service life.
Wherever the process temperature has to be indicated on-site and, at the same time, circuits ...
Read more...ARCA: masters of innovation and variety in control valve solutions January 2020, Valve & Automation
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Dating back to 1918, ARCA Regler has earned global recognition for specialising in control valves, manufactured and marketed around the world primarily for the chemical, food, power, petrochemical, steel, pharmaceutical and oil and natural gas industries.
Read more...Process to instrument valves November 2019, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Parker highlights the leak elimination benefits of close-coupled instrumentation.