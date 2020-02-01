FIRST Tech Challenge: South African Qualifying Tournament 2020
1 February 2020
News
FIRST Tech Challenge South African would like to invite all interested parties to attend the qualifying tournament on 29 February. We believe that this is one of the best programmes whereby school children get exposed to engineering principles, software programming and CAD design.
Place: Sci-Bono Discovery Centre, Miriam Makeba Street, Newtown Johannesburg.
Venue: Main Area.
Programme for the day:
7:00 Team registration and pit area setup.
7:30 Robot inspection and judging.
10:10 Drivers’ meeting.
10:30 Opening ceremony.
10:45 Robot matches start.
12:30 Lunch break.
13:10 Robot matches continue.
15:00 Semi-finals and final.
15:30 Closing ceremony and awards.
For more information contact J. de Vries, FIRST Robotics Operational Partner, +27 83 679 2015, devriesJ@tut.ac.za
