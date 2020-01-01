Industri Tools & Equipment supplies Colliery Training College

March 2020 News

The Colliery Training College (CTC) in Emalahleni (Witbank), has awarded Industri Tools & Equipment the 2020 contract to supply tool kits, which are used during mining and engineering related skills training.



From left: JS Spies, Witbank branch manager and Johan Venter, managing director, CTC.

“The CTC, which was established in 1964 specifically for the mining sector, has since diversified and artisan skills training are now available for many different trades,” says Kriban Govender, managing director, Industri Tools & Equipment, part of the Engineering Solutions Group of Invicta Holdings. “Students are offered training for various sectors, including electrical, auto electrical and instrumentation, or as riggers, diesel mechanics, plater welders, millwrights and fitters. The team is proud to be part of this upskilling initiative, which plays an increasingly critical role in South Africa. The 2020 CTC tool kit contract encompasses the supply of quality-branded hand tools, which are used by hundreds of students every day in the CTC engineering workshops and during practical skills training.

“The CTC, which is accredited by the Mining Qualifications Authority and the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations, also has certification from relevant SETAs. In line with the CTC’s commitment to meeting the highest standards in every aspect of the training programme, all tools are carefully selected by specialists, in terms of quality, suitability for the task, safe use and long service-life.”

The company’s extensive product offering is available from seven specialist divisions – tools and equipment, cutting tools, welding products, lifting equipment, PPE products, locks and machine tools. The manufacturing division offers workshop repairs and services, as well as the production of a wide range of custom-made industrial materials, including welding screens, strip curtains, fire blankets, spill mats, tarpaulins and dam liners. The company has its head office in Benrose, Johannesburg, and branches through South Africa and Namibia.

