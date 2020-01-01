Rockwell Automation to acquire Avnet Data Security

Rockwell Automation recently announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire privately held Avnet Data Security, an Israeli-based cybersecurity provider with over 20 years’ experience in cybersecurity services. Avnet offers a full set of IT/OT cyber services and solutions ranging from assessments, penetration testing, network and security solutions and training, to converged IT/OT managed services. The acquisition will enhance Rockwell Automation’s ability to deliver IT/OT cybersecurity services globally.
Cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing parts of Rockwell Automation’s services business. As the manufacturing industry has evolved to become more connected, legacy physical security strategies are no longer enough to protect production operations. To help customers develop, maintain, and evolve proactive cybersecurity strategies, Rockwell Automation provides a comprehensive set of services and solutions. The extensive knowledge and experience of the Avnet team will support the strategic objective to achieve double digit growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services, by expanding IT/OT cyber and network expertise globally.
