Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Point and shoot laser distance meter

February 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Comtest has announced Fluke’s new 417D, an accurate, durable, point and shoot laser distance meter, designed for indoor and outdoor, dusty and wet conditions. The easy, one-button operation means users can minimise time taken by measuring, while the Fluke brand assures the quality and reliability of measurements taken. And, with simple function buttons, three different measurement tasks can be completed quickly and easily.

The extra bright laser is clearly visible, so the target point can always be seen, even if the target object is in a hard-to-reach spot, or at a long distance. The 417D has a large 2-line illuminated LCD screen and three-buttons for easy-to-use one-handed measurements. Other features and benefits include:

• Measures up to 40 m (accuracy 2 mm).

• One button instant distance measurement.

• Quick calculation of area (square metres).

• Continuous measurement capability.

• Battery life: 3000 measurements, and improved by ‘auto shut-off’.

• IP54 dust and water resistant.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Washdown protected photoelectric sensors
February 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
Banners new T18-2 photoelectric sensors have an FDA-grade shatterproof plastic housing and are IP69K rated and Ecolab certified to protect against water ingress and chemical washdown.    IP69K and epoxy ...

Read more...
Precise position measurement in packaging
February 2020, Countapulse Controls , Sensors & Transducers
Precision monitoring and accurate measurement of distances is essential for smooth running in both production and intralogistics operations. Optical distance sensors are generally used for this purpose ...

Read more...
Increased traceability for tobacco manufacturer
February 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation South Africa recently installed 120 image-based 2D barcode readers across multiple scanning stations in a South African tobacco manufacturing plant. The cigarette manufacturer was looking ...

Read more...
Using Fluke’s T6 electrical testers
February 2020, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Those who use electrical testers to capture measurements such as voltage and current know that the process is traditionally time-consuming and carries potential risk. Fluke T6 electrical testers provide ...

Read more...
Sonic industrial imager detects leaks
February 2020, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest now offers the Fluke’s ii900, a handheld sonic industrial imager that enables maintenance teams to locate air, steam, gas and vacuum leaks in systems. The straightforward, intuitive interface ...

Read more...
Collision avoidance and navigation support
February 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
From electric lifting trucks and order pickers to tugs and mobile transport platforms, warehouses are benefitting from SICK Automation’s 2D LiDAR sensors. These sensors from the TiM series ensure collision-free ...

Read more...
Software platform for vision systems
February 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
With ASSTech’s new product offering from Wenglor, two and three dimensional data from smart cameras, vision systems and control units with 2D/3D profile sensors can now be evaluated via a central software ...

Read more...
Direct mounting absolute encoder with Profibus interface
February 2020, Instrotech , Sensors & Transducers
Instrotech has announced Scancon’s Model: SCH88BEX, a new ATEX absolute encoder with Profibus Interface. It is a strong, compact (89 mm footprint), cost-effective hollow-bore encoder engineered for rugged ...

Read more...
New scanner expands barcoding capabilities
February 2020, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
The iVu BCR series adds the Code 93, GS1 DataBar, and PDF417 barcode types to the broad spectrum of supported barcodes. This opens up new opportunities for iVu BCR Series barcode readers to solve applications ...

Read more...
Conductivity measurement in CIP processes
January 2020, Morton Controls , Sensors & Transducers
CIP cleaning facilities are primarily used in those installations where hygiene and product safety are paramount, for instance breweries and food production. Throughout the process the complete production ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved