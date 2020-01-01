Comtest has announced Fluke’s new 417D, an accurate, durable, point and shoot laser distance meter, designed for indoor and outdoor, dusty and wet conditions. The easy, one-button operation means users can minimise time taken by measuring, while the Fluke brand assures the quality and reliability of measurements taken. And, with simple function buttons, three different measurement tasks can be completed quickly and easily.
The extra bright laser is clearly visible, so the target point can always be seen, even if the target object is in a hard-to-reach spot, or at a long distance. The 417D has a large 2-line illuminated LCD screen and three-buttons for easy-to-use one-handed measurements. Other features and benefits include:
• Measures up to 40 m (accuracy 2 mm).
• One button instant distance measurement.
• Quick calculation of area (square metres).
• Continuous measurement capability.
• Battery life: 3000 measurements, and improved by ‘auto shut-off’.
Washdown protected photoelectric sensors February 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
Banners new T18-2 photoelectric sensors have an FDA-grade shatterproof plastic housing and are IP69K rated and Ecolab certified to protect against water ingress and chemical washdown. IP69K and epoxy ...
Read more...Precise position measurement in packaging February 2020, Countapulse Controls
, Sensors & Transducers
Precision monitoring and accurate measurement of distances is essential for smooth running in both production and intralogistics operations. Optical distance sensors are generally used for this purpose ...
Read more...Increased traceability for tobacco manufacturer February 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation South Africa recently installed 120 image-based 2D barcode readers across multiple scanning stations in a South African tobacco manufacturing plant. The cigarette manufacturer was looking ...
Read more...Using Fluke’s T6 electrical testers February 2020, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Those who use electrical testers to capture measurements such as voltage and current know that the process is traditionally time-consuming and carries potential risk. Fluke T6 electrical testers provide ...
Read more...Sonic industrial imager detects leaks February 2020, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest now offers the Fluke’s ii900, a handheld sonic industrial imager that enables maintenance teams to locate air, steam, gas and vacuum leaks in systems. The straightforward, intuitive interface ...
Read more...Collision avoidance and navigation support February 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Sensors & Transducers
From electric lifting trucks and order pickers to tugs and mobile transport platforms, warehouses are benefitting from SICK Automation’s 2D LiDAR sensors. These sensors from the TiM series ensure collision-free ...
Read more...Software platform for vision systems February 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
With ASSTech’s new product offering from Wenglor, two and three dimensional data from smart cameras, vision systems and control units with 2D/3D profile sensors can now be evaluated via a central software ...
Read more...New scanner expands barcoding capabilities February 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
The iVu BCR series adds the Code 93, GS1 DataBar, and PDF417 barcode types to the broad spectrum of supported barcodes. This opens up new opportunities for iVu BCR Series barcode readers to solve applications ...
Read more...Conductivity measurement in CIP processes January 2020, Morton Controls
, Sensors & Transducers
CIP cleaning facilities are primarily used in those installations where hygiene and product safety are paramount, for instance breweries and food production. Throughout the process the complete production ...