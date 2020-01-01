Point and shoot laser distance meter

February 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Comtest has announced Fluke’s new 417D, an accurate, durable, point and shoot laser distance meter, designed for indoor and outdoor, dusty and wet conditions. The easy, one-button operation means users can minimise time taken by measuring, while the Fluke brand assures the quality and reliability of measurements taken. And, with simple function buttons, three different measurement tasks can be completed quickly and easily.

The extra bright laser is clearly visible, so the target point can always be seen, even if the target object is in a hard-to-reach spot, or at a long distance. The 417D has a large 2-line illuminated LCD screen and three-buttons for easy-to-use one-handed measurements. Other features and benefits include:

• Measures up to 40 m (accuracy 2 mm).

• One button instant distance measurement.

• Quick calculation of area (square metres).

• Continuous measurement capability.

• Battery life: 3000 measurements, and improved by ‘auto shut-off’.

• IP54 dust and water resistant.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za

Credit(s)

Comtest





