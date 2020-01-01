RS Components expands 3D printer portfolio

RS Components has announced an expansion of its portfolio of Ultimaker 3D printers to include the lower cost Ultimaker S3, plus the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle aimed at professional production environments.

The easy-to-use Ultimaker S3 is a small footprint fused filament fabrication (FFF) 3D printer that delivers high quality and composite-ready performance. The unit offers a lower cost entry point for businesses to adopt in-house 3D printing. Featuring a dual-extrusion printhead with a unique auto-nozzle lifting system and swappable print cores, the printer also offers a 230 x 190 x 200 mm build volume and layer resolutions as low as 150 microns via an optional 0,25 mm nozzle.

Also now available from RS is the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle, which offers professional 3D-printing capabilities and meets many engineering requirements from the creation of prototypes to the manufacture of end-use industrial-grade components and parts. The bundle combines the top-of-the-line Ultimaker S5 printer, already available to order separately from RS, along with the S5 Air Manager and Material Station.

The Air Manager delivers a safer working environment by providing closed inside-out airflow for the S5 printer. Optimising print quality and providing a safe physical barrier to the print area, the unit filters up to 95% of the ultra-fine particles (UFPs) that are emitted during 3D printing, enabling more applications with the safe use of more materials.

The S5 Material Station also seamlessly integrates with the Ultimaker S5 printer to help with material handling. Designed to enable higher volume production runs, it allows the loading up of six material spools and up to 4.5 kg of material inside the humidity-controlled chamber. Specially designed smart features include composite-ready feeder wheels, filament flow sensors, and automatic switching when a material spool runs out. Extending the range of materials available to the printer means it can be used across a wider range of applications.

Both the S3 and S5 printers ship with a software suite including: Ultimaker Cura for print preparation; the Ultimaker Connect management software; and Ultimaker Cloud, which enables remote printing. Both the Ultimaker S3 and S5 Pro Bundle are available now from RS South Africa and across sub-Saharan Africa.

