Fibre optic transmission of AS-I signals

The new AS-i fibre optic repeater from ifm electronic enables AS-interface signal transmission via an optical medium and vice versa. This allows for considerable cable length extension in the AS-i network.
Every AS-i fibre optic repeater has two independent channels that consist of a transmitting and a receiving element, which are supplied via the AS-interface system. Various LEDs indicate the current operating status. This innovation is integrated into the new SmartLine housing. While conventional repeaters usually have a temperature range from 0-55°C, the new unit from ifm operates reliably across a range from -25-70°C. Another new feature is the integrated passive bus termination.
Performance in the field
Optical transmission means there is no interfering radiation, nor are there any ground problems. Fibre optic transmission systems exclude any EMC risk, as a matter of principle.
As to distance related losses due to inductance, capacitance and resistances (as is the case with copper cables for example), they do not occur either. Consequently, the new AS-i fibre optic repeater contributes decisively to lifetime extension and cost reduction.
Using the new AS-i fibre optic repeater allows for additional fibre optic network topologies (line and star).
