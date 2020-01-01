Vibration sensor simplifies asset monitoring

February 2020 Industrial Wireless

Emerson has introduced the AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor, a low-cost, easy to deploy vibration sensor that performs prescriptive analytics on vibration data using native software to automatically identify failure modes and prevent potential problems involving rotating assets. The new compact device makes it economically feasible to fully monitor motors, pumps, fans and other critical plant equipment to reduce downtime and achieve more reliable operations.

Many organisations lack the analysis expertise to translate vibration data into asset health. The AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor provides a solution by collecting and contextualising vibration data to generate actionable information. By applying Emerson’s patented PeakVue Plus technology, the device not only identifies when and how assets will fail, but also why. Technicians – regardless of expertise – can quickly and clearly identify and prioritise common mechanical issues such as bearing defects, gear wear, under-lubrication and pump cavitation, enabling them to focus more on operations-critical tasks.

“Thanks to the embedded prescriptive analytics, plant managers can add wireless vibration monitoring to their maintenance toolbox without having to train current staff to perform complex analysis,” said Robert Skeirik, director of machinery health solutions product management with Emerson’s Automation Solutions business.

Users of Emerson’s Plantweb Optics asset performance platform allows can conveniently receive machinery health alerts anywhere with a mobile device. These alerts can also be aggregated with data and asset health information from other sensors and systems, allowing users to run analytics on all types of assets from a single application. This provides a more complete picture of the operation’s overall health while generating specific alerts when processes or performance are at risk. Plantweb Optics is part of Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, which leverages IIoT technologies, software, and services to expand digital intelligence throughout a workforce.

The AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor operates on a plant’s existing WirelessHART network and fully supports the vibration analysis tools included in Emerson’s AMS Machine Works software. It uses a triaxial sensor to capture data in three dimensions to generate a complete picture of the machine condition.

The AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor is the latest addition to Emerson’s comprehensive health monitoring portfolio, which includes the AMS Asset Monitor and AMS 6500 ATG. Together, these devices help organisations fully monitor the health of machinery equipment, from essential assets to operations-critical assets that can have immediate impact on safety and production.

For more information contact Devesh Roopnarain, Emerson Automation Solutions, +27 11 451 3700, devesh.roopnarain@emerson.com, www.emerson.com

Credit(s)

Emerson Automation Solutions





