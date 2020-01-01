Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Industrial Wireless



Print this page printer friendly version

Vibration sensor simplifies asset monitoring

February 2020 Industrial Wireless

Emerson has introduced the AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor, a low-cost, easy to deploy vibration sensor that performs prescriptive analytics on vibration data using native software to automatically identify failure modes and prevent potential problems involving rotating assets. The new compact device makes it economically feasible to fully monitor motors, pumps, fans and other critical plant equipment to reduce downtime and achieve more reliable operations.

Many organisations lack the analysis expertise to translate vibration data into asset health. The AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor provides a solution by collecting and contextualising vibration data to generate actionable information. By applying Emerson’s patented PeakVue Plus technology, the device not only identifies when and how assets will fail, but also why. Technicians – regardless of expertise – can quickly and clearly identify and prioritise common mechanical issues such as bearing defects, gear wear, under-lubrication and pump cavitation, enabling them to focus more on operations-critical tasks.

“Thanks to the embedded prescriptive analytics, plant managers can add wireless vibration monitoring to their maintenance toolbox without having to train current staff to perform complex analysis,” said Robert Skeirik, director of machinery health solutions product management with Emerson’s Automation Solutions business.

Users of Emerson’s Plantweb Optics asset performance platform allows can conveniently receive machinery health alerts anywhere with a mobile device. These alerts can also be aggregated with data and asset health information from other sensors and systems, allowing users to run analytics on all types of assets from a single application. This provides a more complete picture of the operation’s overall health while generating specific alerts when processes or performance are at risk. Plantweb Optics is part of Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, which leverages IIoT technologies, software, and services to expand digital intelligence throughout a workforce.

The AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor operates on a plant’s existing WirelessHART network and fully supports the vibration analysis tools included in Emerson’s AMS Machine Works software. It uses a triaxial sensor to capture data in three dimensions to generate a complete picture of the machine condition.

The AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor is the latest addition to Emerson’s comprehensive health monitoring portfolio, which includes the AMS Asset Monitor and AMS 6500 ATG. Together, these devices help organisations fully monitor the health of machinery equipment, from essential assets to operations-critical assets that can have immediate impact on safety and production.

For more information contact Devesh Roopnarain, Emerson Automation Solutions, +27 11 451 3700, devesh.roopnarain@emerson.com, www.emerson.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: devesh.roopnarain@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Emerson named IIoT company of the year for third time
February 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , News
Emerson has been named ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year’ by IoT Breakthrough for a third consecutive year. The honour recognises Emerson’s commitment to helping customers in industries such as chemical, ...

Read more...
New slurry sensor from Emerson
February 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , Flow Measurement & Control
Emerson’s Rosemount MS Slurry Sensor with the Rosemount 8782 Slurry Transmitter is a slurry magnetic flowmeter specifically designed for high noise and slurry applications for use in the oil and gas, ...

Read more...
Take data to the cloud wirelessly
February 2020, RJ Connect , Industrial Wireless
The ultimate goal of most industrial automation applications is to obtain actionable insights from data sources for more precise decision-making. To achieve this, businesses need to make their field data ...

Read more...
Wireless control of pumps
February 2020, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Industrial Wireless
The ability to control a pump remotely over distance and without using wires is simple using Omniflex Teleterm Radio RTUs over a licence free band, avoiding administration of radio frequency band use. ...

Read more...
Enterprise-level wireless infrastructure management
February 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , Industrial Wireless
Emerson has added two new IIoT solutions to its Plantweb Insight data analytics platform that will enable industrial facilities to transform the way they manage their enterprise-level wireless network ...

Read more...
Emerson monitoring accelerates asset digitalisation
December 2019, Emerson Automation Solutions , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Emerson has introduced the AMS Asset Monitor edge analytics device, which digitalises essential asset data and analytics for better operations performance and improved decision making. AMS Asset Monitor ...

Read more...
5G – the wireless network of the future
December 2019, Siemens Digital Industries , Industrial Wireless
Mobile wireless network standards, starting with 1G, have been shaping our mobile communication for years. While previous developments have focused on improved usability in the public sector, the new ...

Read more...
Dome protects communication sticks
December 2019, Beckhoff Automation , Industrial Wireless
With the new CU8210-M001 cabinet dome, the USB port of an industrial PC can be fed out of the control cabinet and still be well protected. In this way, reliable and powerful wireless connections to the ...

Read more...
Instrument Area Network
December 2019 , Industrial Wireless
Modern plant managers and operations professionals can save time and money through a robust condition and preventative maintenance model enabled by wireless Instrument Area Network devices. Instrument ...

Read more...
Europe’s largest-ever Emerson Users Conference to be held in Milan
December 2019, Emerson Automation Solutions , News
The largest-ever Emerson Global Users Exchange in Europe will be taking place in Milan, Italy, in 2020. The biennial conference will be held at the Milano Convention Centre from March 18 to 20, with current ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved