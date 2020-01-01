Sonic industrial imager detects leaks

February 2020 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Comtest now offers the Fluke’s ii900, a handheld sonic industrial imager that enables maintenance teams to locate air, steam, gas and vacuum leaks in systems. The straightforward, intuitive interface allows technicians to isolate the sound frequency of the leak and filter out background noise. In a matter of hours, the team can inspect the entire plant, even during peak operations.

Using SoundSight technology, this industrial imager offers a new way to locate issues using sound. Leak identification is simple, a SoundMap is displayed in colour over an image of the equipment allowing for fast visual location. With the image, it is easy to scan a large area quickly and even identify leaks from a distance.

The Fluke ii900 finds application in the following industries: manufacturing: automotive, glass plastics, mining, cement, food and beverage, and pulp and paper. The instrument enables users to do more with existing air compressors, for example:

• Delays the capital expense of purchasing an additional compressor.

• Ensures proper air pressure to pneumatic equipment.

• Lowers energy costs (optimisation of compressed air budget).

• Reduces leak detection time.

• Improves reliability on the production line.

The imager makes leak detection part of a typical maintenance routine, for example, the training of a maintenance team is possible in a matter of minutes and provides for the validation of repairs.

Finally, it is specifically designed for industrial maintenance teams, maintenance leads, plant maintenance managers and plant operations managers, who rely on compressed air, gas or vacuum in their routine operations. With minimal training, technicians can begin checking for air leaks as part of their typical maintenance routine. The ii900 provides a better way to check compressed air leaks, and at the same time conduct gas and vacuum leak identification.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za

