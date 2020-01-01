Using Fluke’s T6 electrical testers

Those who use electrical testers to capture measurements such as voltage and current know that the process is traditionally time-consuming and carries potential risk. Fluke T6 electrical testers provide a faster and safer method for taking electrical readings on distribution panels and junction boxes, among other applications. These tools sense an electrical field in the open fork, allowing users to take the measurement with ease.
Thanks to FieldSense technology, the T6 makes work safer as users can measure voltages up to 1000 VAC through its open fork. Having the capability to measure voltage and current at the same time, together with eliminating the need to open covers or remove wire nuts, allows for faster and more efficient measurement taking. In addition, the open fork can measure wires up to AWG 4/0 carrying as much as 200 A.
Principle of operation
Typically, electricians encounter junction boxes crowded with wires, so finding the right connection point poses a challenge. With the T6-600 or T6-1000 measurements are taken by sliding a single conducting wire into the open fork.
The testers measure AC voltage, current and frequency without test leads. The FieldSense technology measures the voltage through the cable’s insulation, reducing user hazard to exposed metallic conductors and reducing the likelihood for errors or accidentally contacting the wrong conductors. The device injects a known signal to derive the unknown AC voltage. This allows for an actual voltage measurement, versus simply sensing a magnetic field found in traditional non-contact voltage detectors.
Traditionally, a metal-to-metal connection has been necessary when probing with test leads, or attaching alligator clips to a circuit. FieldSense technology allows the T6 to measure AC voltage, current and frequency without making electrical contact to live voltage. Note that this requires a capacitive path to ground through the user by contacting the round touch point on the back of the battery cover – this will be adequate in many applications. In some applications where a user does not have a clear path to ground, a ground connection via the attached test lead may be required.
Notwithstanding the T6’s improvements to safely taking electrical measurements, workers should still wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). This means electricians should still wear arc-rated clothing and protective equipment including gloves, safety glasses or goggles, hearing protection and leather footwear. In lower voltage areas, measurements can be taken wearing minimal PPE, however, measuring without test leads does not mean wearing the required PPE can be skipped.
