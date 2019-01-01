AVK helps water industry meet local content

AVK Valves Southern Africa is helping key players in the water and wastewater treatment sectors comply with the Department of Trade and Industry’s requirements for local content.

Since 2016, following a R300 million local investment drive that included the acquisition of Premier Valves, Gunric Valves and Cementation Engineering, as well as upgrades of its local manufacturing facilities that now manufacture various AVK products previously imported from Denmark, AVK Southern Africa offers a local content specification programme of 84%. This far exceeds the DTI’s local content designation for valve products and actuators of 70%.

This means that state-owned enterprises, municipalities and other users in the water treatment industry have complete access to leading internationally accredited valve technologies, while simultaneously being able to advance their compliance with local content requirements.

The offering includes a complete portfolio of AVK, Premier Valves, Gunric Valves, IPV and Baker Control Valves for plant works, distribution and transmission in the water treatment industry, and for collection, outlet and treatment systems in wastewater applications.

“We feel that there are further opportunities to grow local industry and increase sustainability by creating business for the local foundries and supply chain, which will further advance job creation and enterprise development,” explains AVK Valves Southern Africa Group managing director, Patrick Jantjies.

Supporting skills development in South Africa

Aligned with South Africa’s skills development strategy and development initiatives, AVK Southern Africa offers ECSA accredited valve training courses. In addition to in-house training of its local workforce, the AVK Training Academy has now certified over 700 engineers, distributors and students.

Developing the export markets

The company supports the South African Government’s export programme by actively developing export opportunities for its locally manufactured Gunric Valves and Premier Valves brands through the AVK International Infrastructure network. The two-day training course consists of two parts, the Valves Fundamentals Course and the Advanced Valves Course, which each contribute 2 CPD points.

By investing in modern, lean production layouts, engineering processes, state-of-the-art machinery and improved manufacturing expertise AVK Southern Africa supplies proven valve technologies to the water industry that simultaneously meet the DTI’s policy objectives of reindustrialising South Africa.

