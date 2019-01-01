Large anti-surge control valves from ARCA

Arca supplies its extensive range of valves to nearly all types of industries, but an important part of the product range are valves for turbines and turbo compressors, especially anti-surge control valves. Arca manufactures its Ecotrol series of valves Type 8C/6N/6H and 130, from DN50 to DN700 in pressure class PN10 /ANSI150 up to PN400 /ANSI2500.
Recently, valves of a nominal width of 600 mm have been delivered to several customers. In recent years the design of these valves has been further optimised in order to fulfil the requirements of the customer.
Be it large valves for single-axle compressors or multistage high pressure valves for multistage gearbox compressors, Arca has a valve for every application, including hot-gas compressors or cryogen plants, or even for acid gas and oxygen.
Arca not only manufactures all types of valves, but also a wide range of pneumatic actuators for special requirements are now offered. For extreme operating conditions,
the actuators of the series 811/812/814 and MA60 guarantee a steady control mode and, in the case of an incident, move extremely
fast into the safety position. By means of cleverly devised component parts, large valves can open fast regulated, and, on the other hand, close slow regulated, as appropriate to customer requirements. A fast opening on a large valve is possible in less than 1 second. Ecotrol valves can be supplied with component parts suitable for installation in Ex zones and in all climatic conditions, as well as special versions for mounting in process gas plants, where the process gas is used in food processing.
