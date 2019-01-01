Flow control valves from BMG

BMG’s Fluid Technology division supplies and supports an extensive range of components for fluid technology systems and general industrial applications. These products include valves, hydraulic hoses and fittings, accumulators, cylinders, heat exchangers, hydraulic motors and hydraulic plumbing, as well as pumps and reservoir accessories.

Important valves in BMG’s portfolio include InterApp Bianca and Desponia butterfly valves, which are recommended for high efficiency and safe use in demanding industrial flow control applications.

“Robust butterfly valves are designed for dependable shut-off and control of corrosive fluids, as well as high-purity applications,” says Willie Lamprecht, BMG’s business unit manager, Fluid Technology Low Pressure. “Compact butterfly valves, with good flow characteristics and low maintenance requirements, are extremely versatile and ensure dependable operation, even in the toughest environments.

“Unlike a ball valve, the discs of butterfly valves are always present in the passageway within the flow. This means a pressure drop is induced in the flow, regardless of the position of the valve. Ball valves should only be used for isolation, whereas butterfly valves can be safely used for isolation and control of flow.

“An advantage of using quarter turn butterfly valves, rather than other types, is the simple, wafer-shaped design with fewer parts for easy repair and minimal maintenance.”

Long service life in aggressive media

BMG’s InterApp Bianca centric butterfly valves, with durable PTFE liners, are built for long service-life and are suitable for aggressive and corrosive fluids and for applications where absolute purity is essential.

These high-performance valves, which are available in sizes between DN 32 and DN 900, are manufactured with a ductile iron, carbon steel or stainless steelbody, to suit the requirements of all industries. Bianca butterfly valves can be individually configured by BMG to ensure dependable operation and optimum safety in specific applications.

For example, FDA compliant Bianca valves (DN 50 – DN 200) with mirror-polished stainless steeldiscs and high-purity PTFE liners, ensure safety for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Bianca valves with PFA-coated discs and PTFE liners are recommended for use in highly corrosive, chemical applications.

Valves in this range, with specially-selected conductive disc and liner materials, also conform to the explosion protection directive ATEX 94/9EG, ensuring safe operation in explosive environments.

Notable features of the Bianca series include a high liner collar, a PFA disc over-moulding on the shaft, as well as a life-time pre-loaded safety shaft sealing, ensure reliable primary and long-lasting secondary shaft sealing, even for demanding operating cycles and at high temperatures.

The chambered liner prevents cold flow at the flange sealing surface for increased service life and the PTFE liner, in combination with the PFA-overmoulded disc, ensures low friction, thus longer life of the system. Other features include an external shaft sealing mechanism to protect the valve neck hole and a robust self-lubricating and maintenance-free bushing. A stainless steel valve label enables full traceability.

BMG stocks a wide range of semi-finished components to offer short delivery times, even on large sizes of the Bianca series up to DN 900.

Typical applications for Bianca butterfly valves are in mining and slurries for the extraction of acids and solvents; for the processing of additives in the oil and gas sector and for highly corrosive processes in the steel industry. This series is also suitable for use in water treatment where the smallest impurities need to be avoided.

Safe regulation of liquids and gases

BMG’s multi-purpose InterApp Desponia and Desponia Plus centric butterfly valves, with a tough body and robust elastomer liners, are designed for safe and reliable regulation of liquids and gases in diverse sectors.

Desponia valves, which are available in sizes from DN 25 to DN 1600 and pressures up to 16 bar, are suitable for various industrial applications. This range can be supplied with a cast iron and ductile iron body.

The Desponia Plus range comes in sizes between DN 25 and DN 600, with high-pressure applications up to 20 bar and is suitable for high-temperature or vacuum applications, as well as process automation. This range is available with a body made of ductile iron, cast iron or stainless steel.

The liners and discs of this series play a crucial role in elastomer-lined butterfly valves, as they are the only two parts that are in contact with the fluid. Flucast® liners are suitable for abrasive applications and also meet FDA and EU regulations.

Notable features of this range include an external shaft sealing mechanism which protects the valve neck hole and a long neck design that allows pipe insulation. A retaining washer offers blow-out protection and O-rings that are built in the shaft passage, form part of the reliable shaft sealing system.

Sealing lips on the flange face offer perfect tightness and the optimised liner shape ensures a precise grip to the body. The square driven disc offers effective and durable torque transmission and polished disc edges minimise friction.

The Desponia range ensures safe operation in water treatment processes, as well as in power generation and for demanding chemical processing applications. These valves can also withstand operation in the steel industry, where shut-off valves used to gas molten steel, are exposed to harsh conditions. These valves, with specially-coated discs, are also suitable for mining and slurries, for use in extraction processes which require valves with the highest abrasion and corrosion-resistance.

For more information contact Willie Lamprecht, BMG, +27 11 620 1581, williaml@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

