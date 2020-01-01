Enterprise-level wireless infrastructure management

Emerson has added two new IIoT solutions to its Plantweb Insight data analytics platform that will enable industrial facilities to transform the way they manage their enterprise-level wireless network infrastructure.
As digitalisation and wireless technology adoption continue to rapidly expand in industrial facilities throughout the world, the need for greater visibility of network infrastructure performance is key. These new Plantweb Insight applications provide a quick-to-implement, scalable IIoT solution that helps customers advance their digital transformation strategies and achieve greater operational efficiencies.
The new application provides continuous, centralised monitoring of WirelessHART networks to provide a singular, consolidated view of the status of all wireless networks in a facility, with embedded expertise and guidance for advanced network management. A key feature is the configurable mesh network diagram, providing visualisation of network design and connections along with device-specific information. It also provides an exportable record of syslog alerts, network details outlining conformance to network best practices and more.
While the new network management application provides an holistic look at wireless networks, the Plantweb Insight Power Module Management application drills down to the device level, allowing facilities to keep their wireless devices appropriately powered so they can continuously transmit key monitoring data. By aggregating power module statuses, users can evolve traditional maintenance planning and implement more efficient and cost-effective practices.
“We were able to infuse a decade of experience with wireless technology into these new offerings,” said Brian Joe, wireless product manager with Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Our customers will now be able to manage and improve hundreds of networks through a singular interface, realising significant efficiencies in individual network and wireless device management and maintenance.”
These new applications further enhance the Plantweb Insight platform, a set of pre-built analytics primarily focusing on monitoring key asset health. Other applications in the platform include pressure relief valve monitoring, heat exchanger monitoring and steam trap monitoring.
Emerson named IIoT company of the year for third time February 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, News
Emerson has been named ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year’ by IoT Breakthrough for a third consecutive year. The honour recognises Emerson’s commitment to helping customers in industries such as chemical, ...
Read more...New slurry sensor from Emerson February 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Flow Measurement & Control
Emerson’s Rosemount MS Slurry Sensor with the Rosemount 8782 Slurry Transmitter is a slurry magnetic flowmeter specifically designed for high noise and slurry applications for use in the oil and gas, ...
Read more...Take data to the cloud wirelessly February 2020, RJ Connect
, Industrial Wireless
The ultimate goal of most industrial automation applications is to obtain actionable insights from data sources for more precise decision-making. To achieve this, businesses need to make their field data ...
Read more...Wireless control of pumps February 2020, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
, Industrial Wireless
The ability to control a pump remotely over distance and without using wires is simple using Omniflex Teleterm Radio RTUs over a licence free band, avoiding administration of radio frequency band use. ...
Read more...Vibration sensor simplifies asset monitoring February 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Industrial Wireless
Emerson has introduced the AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor, a low-cost, easy to deploy vibration sensor that performs prescriptive analytics on vibration data using native software to automatically identify ...
Read more...Emerson monitoring accelerates asset digitalisation December 2019, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Emerson has introduced the AMS Asset Monitor edge analytics device, which digitalises essential asset data and analytics for better operations performance and improved decision making. AMS Asset Monitor ...
Read more...5G – the wireless network of the future December 2019, Siemens Digital Industries
, Industrial Wireless
Mobile wireless network standards, starting with 1G, have been shaping our mobile communication for years. While previous developments have focused on improved usability in the public sector, the new ...
Read more...Dome protects communication sticks December 2019, Beckhoff Automation
, Industrial Wireless
With the new CU8210-M001 cabinet dome, the USB port of an industrial PC can be fed out of the control cabinet and still be well protected. In this way, reliable and powerful wireless connections to the ...
Read more...Instrument Area Network December 2019
, Industrial Wireless
Modern plant managers and operations professionals can save time and money through a robust condition and preventative maintenance model enabled by wireless Instrument Area Network devices. Instrument ...