Capacitive level limit switch

February 2020 Level Measurement & Control

The Capanivo level limit switch can be used in most solids and liquids as a full or empty detector. The robust, glass reinforced PPS (polyphenylene sulphide) sensor is suitable for food applications while also resistant to many types of aggressive material. The probe is able to handle build-up in applications like syrup, honey, oil and tomato paste, and can easily switch between for example oil and water, or foam and beer. The sensor can be used in storage and process vessels or pipes, as a limit switch and also a spillage detector.

The electrodes in the sensor make up a condenser: as the level of the material changes, the capacitance changes as well. The integrated electronics evaluate the change in capacity and convert it to a switching signal. Other features include:

• Compact 2-wire sensor.

• Inverse Frequency Shift technology.

• Use in metallic and non-metallic containers.

• Integrated cable, enclosure and synthetic versions available.

• High sensitivity (DK value 1,5).

• Temperature from -30 to 100°C.

• Robust version for overpressure up to 10 bar.

• Optional PVDF probe.

• SensGuard cover.

The Capanivo has approvals for hazardous locations (Ex) and is therefore suitable for use in most industries as a limit switch in liquid, slurry, foam and interface applications.

Credit(s)

Morton Controls





