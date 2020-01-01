Compact flow sensor with IO-Link

Turck has introduced the FS+ flow sensor, another product from its fluid sensor series. The sensor is protected in a robust stainless steel housing, together with a one-piece translucent front cap and is operated like a smart phone via a wear-free touchpad.
In addition to flow, the FS+ can continuously measure the temperature of the medium. How the probe is aligned in the pipe is not important here. The bicolour 11-segment LED strip enables either flow or temperature values to be displayed as required. Optimum readability guarantees the possibility to turn the sensor housing and display freely around 340° even after mounting.
For rapid commissioning, the FS+ makes it possible to detect PNP/NPN signals automatically. Users can also set a switch point in just a few seconds using the Quick Teach function. Thanks to the Delta Flow monitoring functions, all Teach functions are only activated when the flow is constant, thus eliminating any potential sources of error. Robust materials and the seamless sealing concept of the sensor enable compliance with protection types IP6K6K, IP6K7 and IP6K9K. This enables the FS+ to be used in harsh environments and, for example, to reliably monitor cooling circuits or cleaning processes.
The FS+ flow sensor is based on Turck’s new fluid sensor platform and is therefore a continuation of the modular, freely configurable mechanical concept. The first devices of this generation – the PS+ pressure sensors, which already won the IF Design Award when launched – have been available since March. Other compact sensors for temperature measurement and level measurement will be added to the fluid platform in future.
Washdown protected photoelectric sensors February 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
Banners new T18-2 photoelectric sensors have an FDA-grade shatterproof plastic housing and are IP69K rated and Ecolab certified to protect against water ingress and chemical washdown. IP69K and epoxy ...
Read more...New slurry sensor from Emerson February 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Flow Measurement & Control
Emerson’s Rosemount MS Slurry Sensor with the Rosemount 8782 Slurry Transmitter is a slurry magnetic flowmeter specifically designed for high noise and slurry applications for use in the oil and gas, ...
Read more...New scanner expands barcoding capabilities February 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
The iVu BCR series adds the Code 93, GS1 DataBar, and PDF417 barcode types to the broad spectrum of supported barcodes. This opens up new opportunities for iVu BCR Series barcode readers to solve applications ...
Read more...Thermodynamic flow sensor January 2020, Countapulse Controls
, Flow Measurement & Control
Ease of flow monitoring with low maintenance benefits is a given with the compact plug and play EGE SNS 450 thermodynamic flow sensor from Countapulse Controls – the sole southern African agent for EGE’s ...
Read more...Magnetic inductive flowmeter in stainless steel January 2020, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
Instrotech has announced the introduction of Kobold’s MIM magnetic inductive flowmeter. MIM features IO-Link, a short distance, bi-directional, digital, point-to-point, wired, industrial communications ...
Read more...Inline sensor status indicator January 2020, Turck Banner
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Machine downtime can be costly for any company and identifying the problem can be time-consuming. The S15L series inline sensor status indicator can be mounted on a sensor for 360 degree-visibility of ...
Read more...Compact design electromagnetic flow measurement December 2019, Endress+Hauser
, Flow Measurement & Control
Whether in the life sciences or in biotechnology, whether in the food or chemical industries – global competition is steadily increasing. Ever more companies are implementing their process facilities ...
Read more...Pressure sensors with touchpads December 2019, Turck Banner
, Pressure Measurement & Control
Turck has launched its new PS+ series pressure sensors, a modular range that enables access to reliable measuring instruments with intuitive operation. The sensors are easily commissioned and overhead ...
Read more...Sensors for predictive maintenance solutions December 2019, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
Banner Engineering’s QM30VT series sensors build on the capabilities offered by the QM42VT Series sensors they replace. They maintain all the same functionality, registers, and scaling, however, their ...
Read more...Self-cleaning flow indicator for liquids November 2019, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
To check the flow processes in pipeline systems and for insight into the interior of process pipes, many flow indicators are used in which the flowing medium sets a rotor turning and thus to a large extent ...