Compact flow sensor with IO-Link

February 2020 Flow Measurement & Control

Turck has introduced the FS+ flow sensor, another product from its fluid sensor series. The sensor is protected in a robust stainless steel housing, together with a one-piece translucent front cap and is operated like a smart phone via a wear-free touchpad.

In addition to flow, the FS+ can continuously measure the temperature of the medium. How the probe is aligned in the pipe is not important here. The bicolour 11-segment LED strip enables either flow or temperature values to be displayed as required. Optimum readability guarantees the possibility to turn the sensor housing and display freely around 340° even after mounting.

For rapid commissioning, the FS+ makes it possible to detect PNP/NPN signals automatically. Users can also set a switch point in just a few seconds using the Quick Teach function. Thanks to the Delta Flow monitoring functions, all Teach functions are only activated when the flow is constant, thus eliminating any potential sources of error. Robust materials and the seamless sealing concept of the sensor enable compliance with protection types IP6K6K, IP6K7 and IP6K9K. This enables the FS+ to be used in harsh environments and, for example, to reliably monitor cooling circuits or cleaning processes.

The FS+ flow sensor is based on Turck’s new fluid sensor platform and is therefore a continuation of the modular, freely configurable mechanical concept. The first devices of this generation – the PS+ pressure sensors, which already won the IF Design Award when launched – have been available since March. Other compact sensors for temperature measurement and level measurement will be added to the fluid platform in future.

For more information contact Brandon Topham, Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

