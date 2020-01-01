High-speed level measurement

Morton Controls in partnership with Anderson-Negele has introduced the innovative NSL-F level sensor based on a modular device platform. The new platform strategy used with this sensor is based on a building-block principle that offers great flexibility in the assembly of individual sensor components.





Users benefit from the advantages of the system and profit from the reliability with which these sensors provide measurements, even in strongly adhesive and foaming media. For example, the device will accurately display that a tank is empty even in the presence of substantial foam. Due to the short response time, highly accurate metering processes can be reliably realised with the NSL-F – even with alternating and pasty media.

Anderson Negele’s specific Flex-Hybrid technology allows for easy operation of the sensor with either digital IO-Link or analog 4-20 mA technology, as well as in parallel with both interfaces. Other features include:

• Status control and sensor diagnosis for preventive maintenance and avoidance of production downtime.

• Interference-free plug-and-play technology with standard cable for time and cost-saving installation and commissioning.

• Uniform configuration for all sensors without the need for company-specific programming adaptors.

• Easy sensor replacement: automatic detection, configuration and parameterisation when plugged in.

Applications include continuous level monitoring in metallic vessels up to 3 m in height, level monitoring in feed vessels suited for adhesive and pasty media, level measurement in storage tanks of foaming media, and content measurement in pressurised vessels.

