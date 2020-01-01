New to Becker’s range of Kito hoists are food grade electric chain hoists, designed for safe lifting applications in contaminant controlled and corrosive processing environments, particularly the food and beverage sector where cleanliness is critical.
“Kito food grade ER2 series electric chain hoists meet the highest quality, hygiene and safety standards for lifting equipment used in food, beverage and pharmaceutical processing,” says Rick Jacobs, senior general manager consumables, Becker Mining South Africa. “It is critical that all equipment used in the food and beverage industry complies with stringent quality and safety requirements, to eliminate food safety risks.”
Lubricants used on the load chain and in the gearbox are NSF H1 compliant for safe use in facilities where incidental contact with products is a concern. Other standard features of the Kito food grade ER2 series include white epoxy paint, stainless steel and nickel-plated hardware, nickel-plated load chain, food grade oil and grease, a fail-safe brake and an extreme duty TEFC fan cooled motor.
These hoists are available as single speed units or with adjustable dual speed selection.
Optional corrosive-resistant trolley kits include stainless steel trolley wheels, stainless steel guide rollers and a nickel-plated suspension shaft and suspender. Specially-designed accessories, for added convenience and enhanced performance, consist of stainless steel, fabric and plastic chain containers, as well as protective silicone pendant covers.
Mounting options include hook to hook, motorised trolley, plain trolley or geared trolley for smooth, precise and easy traversing and positioning. Maintaining safe and stable operation is critical for lifting equipment. To ensure these hoists are in pristine condition and operate effectively, it is critical they are tested regularly at Becker Mining SA’s workshops, or at any certified repair centre.
