Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pressure Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

VEGA extends portfolio for pharmaceuticals production

February 2020 Pressure Measurement & Control

Pharmaceutical instrumentation has to be safe and easy to use, and contribute to the reproducibility of processes. The reliable and lasting performance of VEGA’s proven instrument portfolio has enabled plant operators to monitor and control with great precision chemical, thermal or biological processes, often under high temperatures and pressures.

The modular basis of the proven instrument platform plics has enabled it to stand out from other competing products. Its highly compatible design and standardised adjustment concept pave the way for especially versatile application possibilities. An intelligent, proven modular system of sensors allows individual configuration: starting with selection of the right measuring principle, to connection and setup, to service. Operators benefit greatly from continuous plant availability and process reliability.

New sensors for hygiene-optimised standard applications

In pharmaceuticals production, trends towards continuous production processes and more intensive networking are bringing new challenges. In response, VEGA is expanding its portfolio for pharmaceuticals production to include a compact instrument series because the industry is not just looking for solutions for extreme applications, but for simple optimisation and efficiency improvement in many areas.

The company is focusing on a new series of compact pressure sensors and level switches that can be used to automate standard applications cost effectively. The focus here is on compactness, flexibility, safety and optimised hygiene.

The new Vegabar and Vegapoint instrument series are the answer to the growing demand for simple sensors with reduced variants that support increasingly efficient pharmaceuticals production. This requires more standardised products that are as easy as possible to use, but still cover all basic hygiene requirements. It also calls for better networked products, with easy connectivity to existing control systems and mobile devices.

Uniform standards extend through all areas of application. This applies especially to the fully hygienic adaptor system, which is designed to be compatible with the Vegabar pressure sensors, as well as the Vegapoint and Vegaswing level switches. Therefore, not only can it be flexibly selected, but also adapted, according to individual needs and – if necessary – quickly exchanged.

The acid test of CIP and SIP passed

Time is becoming an increasingly important factor in pharmaceutical processes, in particular for the production of high-potency drugs: especially when this takes place under strict cleanroom conditions. CIP and SIP cleaning are some of the most time-consuming process steps. The potential for savings here lies essentially in cleaning and sterilising systems more quickly through consistent hygienic design. However, in view of the industry’s extreme cleanliness requirements, this assumes that the cleaning process can be fully relied upon. It requires components whose geometry does not allow microorganisms to collect in dead spaces and which are also capable of withstanding the cleaning and sterilisation processes themselves.

The aggressive cleaning agents used in CIP and the high steam temperatures used in SIP also demand correspondingly high chemical resistance as well as temperature and pressure resistance. The new Vegabar and Vegapoint instrument series are resistant to both. The pressure sensors and level switches can tolerate high temperatures without loss of function and even cope with the combination of high temperature and long exposure times.

360° switching status display

Sensors are often used in very large spacious areas or in very tight spaces.

The effort involved in reading a sensor quickly becomes considerable when a hygiene barrier first has to be overcome. However, it is crucial to be able to see sensor readings quickly and easily, so that operators can react as quickly as possible, especially in the event of a fault.

To ensure that the status of a process can be recognised at a glance from as far away as possible and from any direction, the development of the new sensors focused on simple handling, and the fast and easy readability that comes along with it. Thanks to the round, 360° display, all switching states can be visually detected from any direction. The colour of the illuminated ring, which can be freely selected from 256 different colours, remains clearly visible even in daylight. This allows the operator to choose the colour that is best visible in his particular environment, and it is up to the operator to choose the colour that best suits his needs and offers maximum additional safety and distinguishability in critical situations. It immediately shows the user if measurement is taking place, if the sensor is switching or if there is a possible malfunction in the process.

New compact instrument series with IO-Link

In their maintenance decisions, plant operators rely on status data, which forms the basis for optimal planning of shutdown times. Almost all system builders now deploy intelligent sensors with I/O technology, as it offers universal advantages when it comes to data availability. Not only can these be quickly and cost-effectively installed using standard three-core cable, but, with IO-Link, sensors can also be replaced especially easily and without the risk of errors. The system can be put into operation correspondingly faster with the standard protocol, which reduces production downtime considerably. The option of having all sensor parameters written automatically into the new instrument by the IO-Link master or the controller during a replacement also makes for additional efficiency. Fast format or recipe changes, which are typical in the pharmaceutical industry today, can be carried out quickly and centrally in this way. The bottom line is that using IO-Link saves time while reducing the potential for errors to zero. In the end this ensures higher product quality, more optimal utilisation of the machines and increased process speed – in other words, noticeable savings.

Efficient automation from a single source

Hygienic design, system availability, modularisation and networking are the decisive factors for greater efficiency in pharmaceutical processes and for asserting oneself in the face of growing competition. With its decades of experience, VEGA offers ground-breaking level and pressure measurement technology for the automation and monitoring of future-oriented production systems that operate under extreme conditions and strict requirements on system safety and flexibility.

The new instruments are perfectly tailored to standard applications that nevertheless require high quality. The standardised adaptor system of the compact versions provides the flexibility needed to keep effort and costs at a reasonable level through optimised spare parts stock-keeping. Their process fittings can be selected as needed and flexibly adapted to local requirements. And there is also sensor intelligence on board: the standard IO-Link protocol ensures especially simple, intelligent communication, which means that the instruments have a universal communication platform that enables seamless data transfer and simple integration into the control system. They are thus prepared for the production processes of the future and are already making a contribution to the implementation of Industry 4.0.

For more information contact Leandi Hendrikse, VEGA Controls SA, +27 11 795 3249, leandi.hendrikse@vega.com, www.vega.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Fax: +27 11 795 2422
Email: info.za@vega.com
www: www.vega.com
Articles: More information and articles about VEGA Controls SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Intrinsically safe electronic pressure gauges
January 2020, Instrotech , Pressure Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Keller’s range of intrinsically safe electronic pressure gauges for use in areas subject to gas explosion risks. The type approvals are compliant with the ATEX Explosion Protection ...

Read more...
Pressure sensors with touchpads
December 2019, Turck Banner , Pressure Measurement & Control
Turck has launched its new PS+ series pressure sensors, a modular range that enables access to reliable measuring instruments with intuitive operation. The sensors are easily commissioned and overhead ...

Read more...
Pressure measurement converter for harsh conditions
December 2019, Instrotech , Pressure Measurement & Control
Kobold’s PNK pressure measurement converter is used for the remote electrical transmission of pressure signals. For use in heavy machinery, engines, shipbuilding and automotive engineering, this robustly ...

Read more...
Process 4.0 breakfast seminar series
November 2019, Beckhoff Automation, VEGA Controls SA , News
Beckhoff Automation recently partnered with VEGA to present another highly successful series of breakfast seminars at venues across the country, with the theme Process 4.0. Beckhoff managing director, ...

Read more...
Why does water hammer affect pressure gauges and transmitters?
October 2019, SA Gauge , Pressure Measurement & Control
Water hammer is a high pressure surge or wave created by the kinetic energy of moving fluid when it is rapidly forced to stop or change direction, altering the liquid’s velocity. Rapid stopping or starting ...

Read more...
Simple measurement of liquid levels
October 2019, VEGA Controls SA , Level Measurement & Control
In 2016, VEGA introduced the Vegapuls 64, its first radar level sensor for liquids that measures at a frequency of 80 GHz, which allows considerably better focusing of the radar beam. With Vegapuls 64, ...

Read more...
Tough OEM pressure switch from WIKA
October 2019, WIKA Instruments , Pressure Measurement & Control
The PSD-4-ECO pressure switch from WIKA is designed for harsh ambient conditions, and is optimised for OEM integration. With a diameter of 29 mm, the model is very slim and through the arrangement of ...

Read more...
Process 4.0 Breakfast Seminar Series 2019
September 2019, Beckhoff Automation, VEGA Controls SA , News
Beckhoff Automation, in partnership with VEGA, are proud to present the second South African Process 4.0 Seminar for industry. The 2019 seminars are aimed at industry segments such as oil and gas production, ...

Read more...
Hygienic pressure transmitter
September 2019, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Pressure Measurement & Control
The pressure transmitter Jumo Taros S46 H – available locally from ASSTech – is designed according to the hygienic requirements for precision measurement and longevity. The high-level protection type ...

Read more...
Electronic pressure gauges for Ex areas
September 2019, Instrotech , Pressure Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Keller’s range of intrinsically safe electronic pressure gauges for use in areas subject to gas explosion risks. The type approvals are compliant with the ATEX Explosion Protection ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved