SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

When you are passionate about the industry that you work in you can achieve great things. The Johannesburg branch proudly achieved Gold Status for 2019. This was a team effort by all involved and included the following:
Cheryl Hird (left) thanks Gary Friend at the October technology evening.
• Sponsoring of two scholars from Sutherland High School to compete in Spain for the Robotics competition, where they took first place. #ProudlySouthAfrican.
• Technology driven events held each month, where we all learnt more about products, applications and processes within industry.
• Networking opportunities at the ladies tea, on the golf course at Jackal Creek and at our Year end Function that was held at Marks Park.
Ann de Beer (left) thanks Rudi Erasmus at the September technology evening.
For 2020 we are hoping to improve on what we offered in 2019, for all our loyal members. The year promises to be full of technology evenings with companies like Festo, Endress+Hauser, RJ Connect and Beckhoff etc., teaching us new things. For the social part of the calendar we will be hosting another ladies tea event as well as a golf day – looking forward to seeing you all at the planned events.
Our Ladies Tea was held on 23rd August to celebrate ‘woman’s month’.
Should you be interested in joining us at the Johannesburg branch of the SAIMC please feel free to contact us directly
From the President’s desk January 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
This year, I challenge you to try something that you are truly passionate about. In 2019 I took the plunge and bought an entry level 3D printer. It changed my life completely. I am now only limited ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch January 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The November technology evening was on the topic of shutdown planning, which was clearly of interest and attracted an audience of over sixty members and visitors to the usual venue at the Durban Country ...
Read more...SAIMC:Vaal branch January 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The year’s last technical evening was sponsored by the SAIMC. Vaal branch manager Juaandré Heyneke gave an in depth presentation on the SAIMC, where he explained the goals of the organisation, both nationally ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the President's desk February 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
February marks the end of my 2-year term as elected president of the SAIMC, so it is a great time to reflect on what has happened in the past two years. Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0 has been a continuous ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch February 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Industrial fieldbus and Ethernet: installation considerations and problem diagnostics were topics presented at the Durban branch’s final technology evening of 2019, held at the Durban Country Club on ...
Read more...SAIMC: Vaal branch December 2019, SAIMC
, SAIMC
At the last technology evening, Robert de Scande from SICK Automation gave a presentation on the subject of IO-Link. IO-Link offers new options for communication between the system control and field levels: ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch December 2019, SAIMC
, SAIMC Technology evening
At the last technology evening, Beckhoff Automation’s Gareth Taylor (sales engineer, Durban) presented on the topic ‘Open PC-based control technology in a world of modular process ...
Read more...SAIMC: Secunda branch December 2019, SAIMC
, SAIMC
At the technology evening on 10 October, Jacques Parrott, from SICK Automation SA gave a presentation on ‘Measurement of green house gas emissions’, which also touched on the issue of carbon tax.
The ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch December 2019, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The October technology evening was hosted by Extech Safety Systems. Sales director Gary Friend presented an interesting take on the relationship between new technological advances, and the never-ending ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the President's desk December 2019, SAIMC
, SAIMC
2019 has been a year of many achievements by our members. Although the SAIMC might not be the organisation with the most members, the unselfish and hard-working team have certainly achieved more than ...