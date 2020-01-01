SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

When you are passionate about the industry that you work in you can achieve great things. The Johannesburg branch proudly achieved Gold Status for 2019. This was a team effort by all involved and included the following:



Cheryl Hird (left) thanks Gary Friend at the October technology evening.

• Sponsoring of two scholars from Sutherland High School to compete in Spain for the Robotics competition, where they took first place. #ProudlySouthAfrican.

• Technology driven events held each month, where we all learnt more about products, applications and processes within industry.

• Networking opportunities at the ladies tea, on the golf course at Jackal Creek and at our Year end Function that was held at Marks Park.



Ann de Beer (left) thanks Rudi Erasmus at the September technology evening.

For 2020 we are hoping to improve on what we offered in 2019, for all our loyal members. The year promises to be full of technology evenings with companies like Festo, Endress+Hauser, RJ Connect and Beckhoff etc., teaching us new things. For the social part of the calendar we will be hosting another ladies tea event as well as a golf day – looking forward to seeing you all at the planned events.



Our Ladies Tea was held on 23rd August to celebrate ‘woman’s month’.

Should you be interested in joining us at the Johannesburg branch of the SAIMC please feel free to contact us directly

jhb.secretary@saimc.co.za.

