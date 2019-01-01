Rockwell Automation joins digital transformation alliance

Businesses that are digitally transforming their operations need an ecosystem of partners that can help them simplify technology deployments and quickly achieve goals like higher productivity. The new Rockwell Automation Digital Partner Program connects companies to expertise and solutions from market leaders like Accenture, Microsoft, PTC, Ansys and Eplan to streamline the implementation and enhance the quality of digital initiatives.
Through the programme, businesses can consult with industry advisors to create roadmaps for their digital initiatives and learn how industrial IoT concepts like digital twin, the factory of the future and a connected workforce can improve their uptime and efficiency. During implementation, businesses will have access to integrated hardware, software and turnkey systems from industry leaders that improve business performance leveraging their existing assets.
The IIoT edge is evolving January 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
In its IIoT context, the edge is traditionally understood to be a kind of half-way point between the plant and the cloud. Physically hard to define, the edge acts as a repository for data collected from ...
Read more...SKF acquires industrial AI company January 2020
, News
SKF has signed an agreement to acquire Presenso, a company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive maintenance software. Presenso’s capability enables production plants ...
Read more...Smart cities embrace 4IR January 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa
, News
Smart cities rely on smart grid technology that includes traditional and renewable energy sources in its mix of power supply. Driven by the advanced technology of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), ...