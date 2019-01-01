BMW to source industrial PCs and control panels from Beckhoff Automation

Beckhoff Automation will supply the BMW Group with technology for use in car manufacturing through 2030. According to the terms of the recently signed agreement, Beckhoff will supply the production facilities worldwide.

Beckhoff industrial PCs and multi-touch control panels will be used for machine connectivity, access control, data acquisition, visualisation and other PC-based tasks. Standard Beckhoff products will be used that have been adapted to some extent to ensure optimum retrofitting in existing plants and to include customer-specific key extensions. The bundling of all product development steps at Beckhoff, from IPC motherboard and BIOS development to mechanical adaptations, enables optimal answers to customer-specific requirements. In combination with full control over the added-value chain based on in-house assembly, Beckhoff offers the ideal infrastructure for a long-term partnership. In addition, the globally available services provided by Beckhoff ensure optimum support of customers’ manufacturing facilities distributed all around the world.

