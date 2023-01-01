Pressure resistant sensor increases efficiency

Contrinex pressure resistant inductive sensors are used in applications where sensors have to deal with a higher than the ambient pressure. As opposed to the market standard, Contrinex offers sensors that are not only resistant to high pressure, but can also withstand vacuum without degassing. Furthermore, the sensors feature long operating distances and wide temperature ranges.
Advantages to the customer include reduced maintenance cost by controlling piston deceleration, increasing the lifetime of the piston due to the collision avoidance at the end of stroke and avoidance of pressure peaks, which increases the lifetime of hydraulic tubes.
The gas-tight sensing face ensures that there is no gas or liquid penetration, and is resistant to vacuum without degassing.
The sensor’s peak rating of 1000 bar makes it ideal for high-pressure applications and its rugged stainless steel housing is shrunk onto the ceramic sensing face for a gas-tight seal. It resists temperatures up to 100°C and is rated for more than 1 million pressure cycles, ensuring long-term reliability.
Application
In pumping type applications, two Contrinex high-pressure sensors (series 500P) are mounted in specifically machined ports in the hydraulic piston chamber at the two limit points of piston travel, where pressure on the fluid side is at its highest. When the end of travel is detected, a signal is sent to the machine controller, which operates the directional control valve propelling the assembly in the opposite direction and thus generating a pumping action. The cycle is constantly reversed and repeated (typically once per second).
