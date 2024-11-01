Windows tablets for hazardous areas

I&C February 2026 IS & Ex

i.safe Mobile has expanded its intrinsically safe product range with the launch of the IS945.x series rugged Windows tablets, designed for use in hazardous and demanding industrial environments. Available for Zone 1/21, Zone 2/22, and mining applications, the new IS945.1, IS945.2 and IS945.M1 tablets are now available to order.

Following the successful rollout of the Android-based IS940.x range, the IS945.x series marks a significant milestone for i.safe Mobile. For the first time, the company has combined full Windows compatibility with Ex certification, delivering a solution that integrates seamlessly into existing industrial IT environments without compromising safety, performance or cybersecurity.

Windows integration for industrial operations

The IS945.x tablets run Windows 11 IoT Enterprise for Arm64, allowing organisations to deploy the devices directly into established workflows. Existing SCADA systems, maintenance databases, diagnostic tools, and specialised industrial software can be used without modification, eliminating the need for costly application redevelopment or platform migration.

The tablets fit naturally into enterprise infrastructures. Support for Active Directory, standard security protocols, familiar deployment, and management tools enables straightforward integration and lifecycle management. For operations teams, this means no learning curve associated with mobile operating systems. Users can work productively from day one using a familiar Windows interface. The result is improved cost efficiency as companies can continue using existing software licences while avoiding the long-term vendor lock-in often associated with proprietary mobile platforms.

Performance built for long-term industrial use

At the core of the IS945.x series is the Qualcomm QCM6490 octa-core processor, selected for its performance, energy efficiency, and long-term availability.

The tablets are equipped with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD up to 512 GB, supporting data-intensive applications and offline operation. A bright 25 cm display protected by third-generation Corning Gorilla Glass ensures excellent visibility and durability in harsh environments.

Power is supplied by a replaceable high-capacity battery, enabling extended field operation and reducing downtime. Front and rear cameras support documentation, inspection and remote assistance use cases.

The IS945.x tablets are engineered to withstand the physical demands of industrial and mining environments. They feature IP68 protection against dust and water ingress, and are certified to MIL-STD-810H for resistance to shock, vibration and extreme conditions. Operating temperatures range from -20 to 55°C, making the devices suitable for both outdoor and underground applications.

For reliable connectivity, the tablets support a wide range of wireless technologies, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, A-GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo. An amplified loudspeaker ensures clear audio in noisy work environments. Safety-related features include a programmable red key that can be assigned to functions such as lone worker protection or SOS alerts, as well as additional programmable side buttons configurable via the integrated Button App.

All models in the IS945.x range are supplied with South African IA certification, in addition to ATEX and IECEx approvals, ensuring compliance with both international and local hazardous area requirements.

Full technical specifications are available on the i.safe Mobile website for each model.

For more contact Extech Safety Systems, +27 10 055 7300, [email protected], www.extech.co.za

Credit(s)

Extech Safety Systems





