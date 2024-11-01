The PeakTech 1212 is a new, innovative oscilloscope designed to resemble a standard tablet in size and form. This tablet oscilloscope allows users to record any common measurement quantity and type, just like a desktop oscilloscope.
It is a four-channel oscilloscope with a bandwidth of 100 MHz and is capable of performing various measurements at a sampling rate of up to 1 GS/s. Settings can be adjusted quickly and precisely using the 20 cm touchscreen and function keys. The intuitive menu navigation enables users to perform optimal analysis of measurements on systems or devices. This is a tablet oscilloscope whose portability and versatility make it suitable for use in virtually all areas of electrical engineering.
New powerful test controller
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
XJTAG is launching the XJLink-PF20, brings the same dependability and robustness to a new 4-TAP two-port configuration, and offering both functional and JTAG boundary scan testing with the XJTAG testing suite’s long-established power and control.
Multichannel AWGs for GHz signal generation Vepac Electronics
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Spectrum Instrumentation has introduced its new flagship Arbitrary Waveform Generators from the company’s Netbox series, an easy-to-use instrument line that can be controlled via an Ethernet cable from any PC or network.
High-quality DC/DC brick-type converters Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
PowerGood’s high-quality DC/DC brick-type converters are engineered for exceptional reliability, making them the ideal power conversion solution for demanding, high-end applications.
The smart choice for test and measurement solutions RS South Africa
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
As the demand for precision and efficiency continues to grow across industries, RS PRO, the own brand of RS, provides a complete portfolio of test and measurement equipment engineered to meet the highest standards of performance, safety and value.
Full HD rugged tablet built for clarity Vepac Electronics
Industrial Computer Hardware
The Winmate D140 is a 35 cm full-HD rugged tablet built for clarity, speed and durability, with Intel Core performance, IP65 and Military Standard protection and built-in cooling fan.
Precise, fast universal power and net quality meter Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
The eCap from Vepac measures voltages, currents, power, power factor, energy, frequency and total harmonic distortion (THD) with all harmonics (up to 20th), and allows fully galvanically isolated transmission via the integrated Modbus RTU/RS485 interface.
