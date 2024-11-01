Tablet oscilloscope

I&C February 2026 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

The PeakTech 1212 is a new, innovative oscilloscope designed to resemble a standard tablet in size and form. This tablet oscilloscope allows users to record any common measurement quantity and type, just like a desktop oscilloscope.

It is a four-channel oscilloscope with a bandwidth of 100 MHz and is capable of performing various measurements at a sampling rate of up to 1 GS/s. Settings can be adjusted quickly and precisely using the 20 cm touchscreen and function keys. The intuitive menu navigation enables users to perform optimal analysis of measurements on systems or devices. This is a tablet oscilloscope whose portability and versatility make it suitable for use in virtually all areas of electrical engineering.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





