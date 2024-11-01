Hybrid connectors for distributed automation

With its portfolio of hybrid connectors, Beckhoff is setting a milestone in distributed automation. The ECP and ENP connector series combine power with signal and data communication by means of One Cable Automation (OCA) and significantly reduce cabling work. Consistent modularity, a uniform data core, and full compatibility in accordance with DIN EN IEC 61076-2-118 assure reliability for users and future viability. Over 200 000 interfaces are already implemented in the field, underlining the outstanding practicality of hybrid connectors.
Against the backdrop of more modular, distributed system concepts, Beckhoff’s hybrid connectors represent a future-oriented solution which offers an integrated, standardised, yet flexible, connectivity platform based on the OCA approach. This portfolio comprises connectors in sizes B12, B17, B23, and B40. They transmit 24 V DC at I/O level as well as 400 V AC for drives or up to 630 V AC/
850 V DC and currents of up to 72 A. The ECP and ENP connector families form the technological foundation for a wide range of applications for control cabinet-free automation.
One particular advantage of the hybrid connectors is their modularity. The data module, which is standardised across all sizes, enables a reduction in the number of variants while maintaining a high degree of flexibility. The mechanical and visual coding reliably prevents mismating. The connectors can be assembled intuitively from just ten individual components. Incorrect assembly is prevented by their mechanics. In practice, this cuts installation time by up to 66% in comparison to similar solutions.
