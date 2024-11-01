Editor's Choice
Siemens brings the industrial metaverse to life

I&C February 2026 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens has announced a new software solution that builds Industrial metaverse environments at scale, empowering organisations to apply industrial AI, simulation and real-time physical data to make decisions virtually, at speed and at scale.

Digital Twin Composer enables industrial companies to combine 2D and 3D digital twin data from Siemens’ comprehensive digital twin with physical real-time information in a managed, secure real-time photorealistic visual scene, built using Nvidia Omniverse libraries. With Digital Twin Composer, companies can rapidly build and maintain this global environment, containing all aspects of their product or production data (both virtual and physical) in a secure, managed high-fidelity 3D experience, throughout the lifecycle of the product, process or facility.

Digital Twin Composer provides contextualised, real-time insights and intelligence enabling companies to visualise, interact with and iterate on any product, process or factory in its real-world context before physical design or construction – whether it’s a new smartphone, a tanker in a shipyard, an autonomous electric vehicle, or a new AI factory on a greenfield or brownfield site.

PepsiCo and Siemens are digitally transforming select USA manufacturing and warehouse facilities by converting them into high-fidelity 3D digital twins that simulate plant operations and the end-to-end supply chain to establish a performance baseline. Within weeks, teams optimised and validated new configurations to boost capacity and throughput, giving PepsiCo a unified, real-time view of operations with flexibility to integrate AI-driven capabilities over time.

Leveraging Siemens’ Digital Twin Composer, Nvidia Omniverse and computer vision, PepsiCo can now recreate every machine, conveyor, pallet route and operator path with physics-level accuracy, enabling AI agents to simulate, test and refine system changes, identifying up to 90% of potential issues before any physical modifications occur. This approach has already delivered a 20% increase in throughput on initial deployment and is driving faster design cycles, nearly 100% design validation and 10 to 15% reductions in capital expenditure by uncovering hidden capacity and validating investments in a virtual environment.

Many design, engineering and production teams still work independently, each relying on different tools and disconnected data systems. Digital Twin Composer reduces these barriers by unifying design, simulation and operations into one living and contextualised model that empowers engineers to test products, processes and facilities in minutes, validate automation long before hardware exists and operate the real product or facility from one digital twin.

“The new Digital Twin Composer delivers on our vision for the industrial metaverse. It helps manufacturers to overcome the unprecedented challenges of mastering complexity, accelerating production, reducing costs and increasing profitability,” said Joe Bohman, executive vice president of PLM products, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Siemens and Nvidia are partnering to help manufacturers bring the most complex products, processes and factories online faster, boost resiliency and sustainability, and continuously optimise performance.”

“In an era where every physical object and process will have a digital twin, Siemens’ Digital Twin Composer establishes a digital thread that connects the silos of design, engineering, and operations across the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem,” said Rev Lebaredian, vice president of omniverse and simulation technology at Nvidia. “By integrating Nvidia Omniverse libraries into Digital Twin Composer, enterprises can take advantage of physically accurate simulation across their workflows to validate their entire lifecycle from product design to factory logistics in the virtual world before committing a single atom to the real one.”

Digital Twin Composer is part of Siemens Xcelerator, an industry proven portfolio of software used by companies worldwide to develop digital twins that empower them to design, simulate and prepare their products, process and factories at speed and scale. Digital Twin Composer is used to connect the high performance, photorealistic and physically accurate 3D digital twin created using Siemens Xcelerator to real-world physical data sources as such manufacturing execution software, quality management systems, programmable logic controller code from a machine or factory asset or IIoT data from across an open ecosystem of engineering data. Further insights can be realised through integration with Siemens’ industry-leading data science and AI software, Rapidminer, and other AI solutions to deliver virtual world intelligence and real time insights to make decisions in confidence.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, www.siemens.co.za


Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


