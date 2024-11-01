Decarbonising a heat and power plant

Valmet is delivering a boiler fuel conversion for Fortum Zabrze combined heat and power plant in Poland. Valmet’s delivery for Fortum Zabrze CHP plant includes boiler island fuel conversion from coal to biomass.

Valmet’s delivery is part of Fortum’s €85 million investment project for the retrofit of the Zabrze plant. Currently, the Zabrze plant uses a mix of 60% coal and 40% refuse-derived fuel (RDF). After modernisation, coal will be replaced entirely with certified forest biomass supplied by local providers.

“Fortum is committed to exit coal in all its operations by the end of 2027. The Zabrze plant’s retrofit with biomass and RDF technology will decrease Fortum’s coal-based capacity by 0,1 GW and annual direct fossil Carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 280 000 tons. At Fortum, we place great importance on ensuring that our investments not only align with climate policy objectives, but also address the real needs of local communities. In Zabrze, our goal is cleaner air, predictable heating costs and a high quality of life for residents,” says Kamila Zybura-Pluta, Fortum’s director of investment implementation.

“Valmet has gained extensive experience from similar projects where existing coal fired boilers are converted to burn biomass. We are happy that Fortum trusted our design and capability to deliver this conversion project. We understand that every project combining new boiler components with existing infrastructure is unique, but thanks to our knowledge and experience, I’m confident we will deliver a successful project. Our team is looking forward to supporting Fortum on its path toward decarbonisation,” says senior manager, Jouni Koskinen.

Valmet is the main contractor for the modifications in the existing circulating fluidised bed (CFB) boiler from coal to biomass. The fuel conversion includes a new fuel feeding system for the biomass and RDF, additive feeding systems to reduce corrosion and fouling risk, and oil burners to support keeping the required temperature in the furnace while burning RDF with low boiler loads.

