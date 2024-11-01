Editor's Choice
Today’s advanced safety system is but the beginning

I&C February 2026 IT in Manufacturing

By Kobus Vermeulen, direct sales executive, process automation at Schneider Electric.

Industrial safety systems have come a long way since the days of hardwired emergency shutdowns. What began as a reactive safeguard against catastrophic failure has developed into a layer of operational resilience.

In the 1980s, the limitations of hardwired trips and early PLC-based approaches were clear: single-point failures, long-winded testing regimes and limited diagnostics. This meant operators either accepted higher risk or paid availability penalties for redundancy. Today, safety systems are not just barriers against risk; they are enablers of safer operations.

In sectors such as chemicals, oil and gas, mining and power generation, growing operational complexity and physical cyber threats have reshaped expectations. This means operators now demand platforms that are high-integrity, TÜV-certified, secure-by-design, and capable of turning safety data into actionable insights.

International standards, such as IEC 61508 and IEC 62443, require both safety and security. Asset owners are adopting defence-in-depth strategies from role-based access control, to secure remote diagnostics, to protecting the integrity of their safety logic. Modern safety systems must therefore withstand not only hardware faults and process deviations, but also attacks, insider threats and cyber-physical manipulation.


Kobus Vermeulen, direct sales executive, Process Automation at Schneider Electric.

Power generation

The power sector’s safety systems are today driven by a transformation, with stricter regulations on the one hand, and an increased sustainability expectation on the other. Operators must also meet a standards like National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), while simultaneously improving sustainability processes.

The good news is that modern Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) platforms increasingly incorporate logic for environmental protection alongside process safety, from reducing flaring during shutdowns to optimising energy usage during system transitions. Digital tools are also enabling continuous compliance monitoring, minimising the lag between audits and corrective action. Predictive analytics further reduce risk by anticipating failures that could lead to environmental incidents or forced outages.

For utilities, the integration of ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 45001 (safety) and ISO 50001 (energy management) under unified frameworks ensures sustainability is embedded into risk management rather than as a separate initiative.

Predictive analytics and dynamic risk management

In order to keep pace with Industry 4.0, organisations are moving beyond static risk assessments and time-based maintenance. Predictive analytics powered by IoT sensors, machine learning and historical datasets are contributing towards systems safety and reliability. Studies show that:

• Predictive maintenance can reduce unplanned downtime by up to 30%

• Productivity can increase by 25%

• Breakdowns can fall by 70%

• Maintenance costs can drop by 25%

Dynamic Risk Management (DRM) complements predictive analytics by continuously adjusting risk profiles based on live operational data. Scenario analysis, stress testing and evidence-based models help operators respond swiftly to emerging threats, safeguarding uptime and regulatory compliance.

The future

Looking ahead, industrial safety systems are set for an exciting transformation, driven by digital innovation, sustainability demands and continued workforce evolution. The following shifts are expected in the next decade:

• Convergence of cybersecurity and functional safety

• AI-enabled predictive and adaptive safety

• Virtual commissioning and digital twins

• Cloud-based safety lifecycle management

• Connected worker and smart PPE

• Robotics for hazardous tasks and embedded ESG logic

• Immersive, role-based training

Digital lifecycle engineering

Lastly, it would be remiss not to place the spotlight on digitalisation which has had a impact on systems safety, transforming it from a periodic compliance activity into a continuous lifecycle discipline.

For example, as digital twins, simulation environments and unified lifecycle management advance, asset managers face regulatory demands for complete traceability from design through operation. Here, tools such as Triconex Safety Validator and the TriStation Emulator enable digital lifecycle engineering to meet these requirements. Together, these tools provide:

• Higher reliability through automated, repeatable testing

• Shorter commissioning timelines

• Lower lifecycle costs via standardised workflow

• Stronger cyber-physical resilience through integrated framework


Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


