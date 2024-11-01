New powerful test controller
I&C February 2026
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Designed in close consultation with industry, the XJLink-PF20 prioritises robustness for the unpredictability of prototyping and development, as well as the challenging environments of production. With ±30 V protection on all pins, you can focus on testing without worrying about damaging your equipment. Enhanced signal integrity is provided by 20 dedicated ground pins, allowing the XJTAG testing suite to run at speed, even in the noisy and imperfect environments that engineers face every day. The fully configurable pin-out of the XJLink-PF20 allows you to assign JTAG TAPs and general purpose I/O in whatever way you need across the two provided connectors. Tolerant and flexible, users can set up their testing faster and spend less time on adapters and cabling.
The XJTAG suite of tools has been helping engineers bring complex software, firmware and hardware products to fruition for decades with its powerful suite of test and programming tools. The XJLink-PF20 fits easily into existing systems and is compatible with all parts of the XJTAG suite. XJLink-PF20 is supported by XJTAG version 4.2 and later.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade to the latest features that XJTAG testing has to offer, or are new to the combination of programming, functional testing and JTAG boundary scan, the XJLink-PF20 is the powerful test controller you need.
For more information contact XJTAG, [email protected], www.xjtag.com
