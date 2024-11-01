2026: The Year of AI execution for South African businesses

The next twelve months will bring a significant convergence of three forces: energy constraints, nascent or evolving regulatory fragmentation, and the rapid industrialisation of AI. Together, they will outline how enterprises plan, deploy and extract value from AI at scale in the South African context. Here are five key ways we can expect the impact to be felt.

Every watt matters: Power becomes the first design principle

In 2026, energy will undoubtedly overtake compute as the primary design constraint for AI infrastructure across South Africa. The nation’s grid systems, primarily managed by Eskom, remain under strain, with some improvements recently, with intermittent load shedding posing a critical challenge to businesses and infrastructure. This volatile power supply often necessitates significant investment in uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), generators and alternative energy sources, directly impacting operational costs and the feasibility of large-scale AI deployments. Organisations are simultaneously approaching ambitious sustainability commitments set pre-pandemic, forcing CIOs to treat energy not as an operational cost, but as a strategic limitation. Every watt now matters, especially when uninterrupted power is not guaranteed.

This shift will fundamentally redirect infrastructure strategy. Data centre planning will begin with energy availability, efficiency and location, not server density. Power-aware design encompassing low-footprint systems, advanced cooling and intelligent workload placement will become essential, particularly in secondary markets and edge locations with limited grid capacity. Regions in EMEA with favourable energy profiles, such as the Nordics with abundant renewables, will continue to attract AI investments, while southern and eastern Europe accelerate innovation in colocation and micro-grid development. Local initiatives, such as the increasing adoption of corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) for renewable energy and the development of energy-efficient modular data centres, are becoming crucial design considerations. Hybrid and onsite generation models, including solar PV and battery storage, will move from experimental to mainstream as South African enterprises seek to stabilise and scale AI operations amidst power instability.



Dean Wolson, general manager of the Infrastructure Solutions Group at Lenovo Southern Africa.

As compute demand accelerates faster than utilities can expand capacity, energy access becomes the new competitive differentiator. Colocation facilities will shift to the centre of AI deployment, robust power backup solutions, high-density rack support and scalable interconnects. Decisions across the infrastructure stack − hardware, cooling, network architecture and workload placement − will increasingly revolve around power availability, efficiency and compliance.

In 2026, South Africa’s AI leaders will be those who design for energy adaptability from the start, gaining speed, resilience and regulatory confidence in an increasingly power-constrained world.

Inference takes centre stage as AI moves to where the data lives

By 2026, the AI landscape across EMEA will undergo a fundamental shift. The centre of gravity will move from training massive models to running and refining them at scale through inference. As organisations deploy AI deeper into their operations, a powerful data-gravity effect will take hold, pulling compute closer to the point where data is generated, regulated and consumed.

For South Africa, this trend is amplified by the nation’s stringent Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) requirements, which necessitate careful consideration of data residency and processing. The need to keep personal information within South African borders, particularly for sensitive sectors like healthcare and finance, means that AI models processing such data must be deployed on infrastructure located nationally. This also extends to concerns about data transfer to cloud providers outside of South Africa, making local hyperscale cloud regions or on-premise solutions more attractive for AI inference workloads. Enterprises will increasingly rethink infrastructure placement, moving away from centralised training environments toward edge and near-data-centre deployments that keep sensitive information within national or regional boundaries, ensuring compliance and data sovereignty.

Inference will become the dominant workload, driving demand for distributed, efficient and compliance-aware infrastructure capable of delivering real-time insight. In sectors such as mining, manufacturing and financial services, − all of which rely heavily on local data − this shift will unlock faster decision making, better responsiveness and greater operational resilience. The demand for immediate insights in environments with varying connectivity, from urban centres to remote industrial sites, further accelerates this trend.

In 2026, South Africa’s competitive advantage will come not from building the biggest models, but from deploying intelligence exactly where it creates the most value: at the edge, close to the data, and deeply integrated into everyday operations.

Regulation and sovereignty reshape the AI map

As energy and power become the physical constraints, regulation is emerging as the digital one. By 2026, while a comprehensive South African AI Act may still be in its developmental stages, the principles of POPIA will be fully entrenched, establishing a critical framework for data governance that directly impacts AI implementation. Instead of a single overarching AI act like the EU’s, South Africa is likely to see AI governance emerge through a combination of existing legislation (like POPIA), sector-specific guidelines and voluntary ethical frameworks. This, combined with existing industry-specific regulations, will create a compliance landscape where what is permissible for data processing and AI model deployment requires careful navigation.

The infrastructure strategy will therefore double as a compliance strategy. Organisations must decide where models are trained, where data resides, and how inference workloads are deployed. The rise of local-cloud and edge architectures reflects this shift, enabling enterprises to keep data and compute within national boundaries while still benefiting from AI-driven insight. Furthermore, ongoing discussions and potential guidelines from bodies like the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) are actively shaping these conversations, emphasising responsible innovation and addressing potential societal impacts. Enterprises will need to navigate this evolving regulatory landscape, potentially drawing on international best practices while ensuring local compliance. Proactive engagement with ethical AI principles and transparency will be key to building public and regulatory trust.

In this environment, transparency becomes currency. Businesses that can clearly articulate model origins, data provenance and decision logic will be far better positioned to earn trust from customers and regulators alike. Responsible AI frameworks, once considered optional, are now becoming as fundamental as cybersecurity policies.

AI moves from experimentation to execution

Organisations across South Africa are moving past proof-of-concept fatigue as macropressures, from economic volatility to tightening regulatory timelines, demand technology that delivers measurable outcomes, not theoretical potential. With talent shortages intensifying in critical digital skills and operational efficiency rising to the top of executive agendas, AI that simply tests an idea will no longer be enough. In an economy grappling with high unemployment and a demand for inclusive growth, AI deployments are increasingly scrutinised for their potential to create new jobs, upskill the workforce and improve public services, rather than simply replace human labour.

At the same time, competition between Europe’s mature digital economies and the fast-scaling innovation hubs of the Middle East and Africa is sharpening the expectation for impact. CIOs will increasingly be evaluated not on how many pilots they launch, but on the business value their deployed AI models create − in customer experience, supply chain performance, service responsivenes, and revenue growth. The need for measurable return on investment (ROI) is particularly acute in South Africa, where investment capital can be scarcer and economic pressures more pronounced. This drives a pragmatic approach, favouring AI solutions that deliver tangible business value quickly. As early adopters demonstrate clear ROI, reinvestment will accelerate, creating a multiplier effect across sectors.

With the region also navigating complex regulatory requirements, diverse market needs and evolving expectations for responsible technology, enterprises will prioritise AI that can be operationalised quickly, trusted fully and governed consistently. Even alongside growing concerns about power availability, energy costs and infrastructure efficiency, the dominant driver will be the need for AI systems that work at scale and integrate seamlessly into daily operations.

In 2026, AI becomes a true business engine for South Africa, strengthening resilience, boosting productivity and elevating competitiveness for organisations ready to move from ambition to action.

Agentic AI redefines businesses

By 2026, organisations will shift from traditional automation into the era of agentic AI intelligent systems, capable of taking autonomous actions to personalise experiences, streamline operations and augment employees in every sector. In retail, this means deeper customer engagement and more adaptive service across diverse customer segments, perhaps leveraging unique payment methods like informal lay-by systems.

In manufacturing, particularly within the automotive and mining sectors, agentic systems will optimise production flows, anticipate disruptions and reduce downtime. For instance, in South African mining, agentic AI could autonomously optimise blast patterns, manage ventilation systems based on real-time air quality, or predict equipment failure in remote, dangerous environments. In financial services, they will support advisors with real-time insights while strengthening fraud detection across a complex and often high-risk landscape, offering hyper-personalised financial advice to diverse customer segments, from high net worth individuals to those in previously underserved communities. And in the public sector, agentic AI will help deliver faster, more citizen-centric services at scale, addressing critical service delivery gaps by streamlining the processing of grant applications, automating the distribution of public information, or improving resource allocation for critical infrastructure maintenance.

The ROI from earlier AI investments − from computer vision for loss prevention to predictive maintenance and workflow automation − will become reinvestment capital fuelling this next phase of transformation. As EMEA organisations navigate diverse customer needs and complex regulatory environments, agentic AI will become a strategic advantage, enabling them to operate with greater responsiveness, efficiency and empathy.

In 2026, agentic AI won’t replace the human element, it will elevate it, enhancing every interaction where people and processes meet.

Building the future responsibly

By the end of 2026, AI will be a core business capability, deployed, governed, and operationalised with far greater maturity than ever before. The organisations that thrive will be those that intentionally design for balance between performance and constraint, innovation and oversight, and automation and human accountability.

As power, policy and people converge, the real question shifts from whether AI will transform the enterprise to whether enterprises have built the physical, ethical and operational foundations to sustain that transformation. Success will belong to those who treat responsible AI not as a compliance exercise but as a strategic advantage. In 2026, the smartest enterprises won’t simply adopt AI. They’ll understand it deeply, govern it transparently and power it responsibly, ensuring that intelligence becomes an enduring driver of trust, resilience and growth.

