How quantum computing and AI are driving the next wave of cyber defence innovation

I&C February 2026 IT in Manufacturing

We are standing at the edge of a new cybersecurity frontier, shaped by quantum computing, AI and the ever-expanding IIoT. It’s exciting, but also a little daunting.

Traditional perimeter-based defences are no longer sufficient, so to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats, organisations must embrace a new paradigm that is proactive, integrated and rooted in zero-trust architectures.

Quantum computing is no longer just a buzzword; it is rapidly approaching reality. Not only does it promise to transform data processing, but it also threatens current encryption standards, such as the Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA) cryptosystem and Elliptic-Curve Cryptography (ECC). This risk has spurred the development of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), which seeks to establish cryptographic systems that can withstand quantum attacks.

However, vendor readiness remains uneven as many organisations are still grappling with legacy systems and fragmented vendor ecosystems that are ill-prepared for a post-quantum world. The challenge lies not only in adopting PQC algorithms, but also in ensuring that third-party providers and OEMs are aligned with these emerging standards. Without this alignment, organisations risk leaving critical gaps in their security posture.



Saurabh Prasad, senior solution architect at In2IT Technologies.

While the technical challenges of quantum readiness are significant, the strategic challenges are just as pressing. Many organisations are now conducting long-term cryptographic assessments, mapping every system, data flow and dependency that relies on classical encryption. This visibility exercise is becoming a crucial first step toward planning an effective transition roadmap. Without understanding where your vulnerabilities sit today, it becomes impossible to prioritise upgrades or decide which systems require immediate post-quantum hardening. This strategic awareness also forces leaders to think beyond point solutions and take stock of the broader digital ecosystem, especially in environments where legacy platforms, proprietary vendor tools and shared data exchanges coexist in a fragile balance.From reactive discipline to predictive science

AI is transforming cybersecurity from a reactive discipline into a predictive science. Traditionally, security operations centres have relied on human analysts to sift through vast volumes of alerts, a process prone to fatigue and oversight. AI changes the game by filtering out noise, identifying patterns and flagging anomalies in real time.

For example, AI can detect suspicious behaviours such as simultaneous logins from geographically distant locations – an early indicator of credential compromise. By automating threat detection and response, AI not only accelerates incident handling but also reduces the burden on human analysts.

However, the effectiveness of AI hinges on the quality of the data it is trained on. Poorly trained models can introduce new risks, making human oversight essential. AI should be viewed as an augmentation tool, not a replacement for human judgment.

At the same time, organisations are grappling with a new reality in which AI is not just detecting threats but also creating them. Deepfake-based impersonation, automated phishing and AI-powered malware are challenging traditional response mechanisms in ways security teams have never seen before. This shifting landscape is forcing leaders to rethink how they build resilience. Instead of relying purely on historical attack data, they now have to anticipate how adversaries might weaponise AI in the future. The rise of offensive AI serves as a reminder that defensive AI must evolve with equal urgency, supported by continuous model updates, scenario testing and robust governance.

A mindset, not a product

Zero trust is one of those terms that gets thrown around a lot, but it’s often misunderstood. It’s not a product you buy, it’s a mindset. Trust nothing, verify everything. That means continuous authentication, strict access controls, and a deep understanding of who’s accessing what, when and why.

The challenge, however, is that legacy systems often don’t integrate seamlessly with modern identity tools. On top of that, zero trust is too often treated as an IT project, but it requires buy-in from across the business. Effective zero-trust implementation depends on organisational alignment and integration with existing systems, not just technology deployment.

As digital environments grow more complex, so too does the attack surface. Each new application, API or endpoint introduces potential vulnerabilities. Ironically, the very technologies that increase complexity (cloud computing, AI and automation) can also be harnessed to reduce it.

Integrated platforms that communicate with each other, such as cloud, endpoints and networks, can spot and stop threats faster. A threat blocked in one part of your system should be blocked everywhere. That’s the power of a unified, intelligent defence.It also needs to work with your legacy systems, especially in the public sector, where budgets are tight and upgrades are slow.

The fragmentation of tools is another challenge that quietly erodes cyber resilience. Many organisations rely on dozens of point products accumulated over the years, each solving a specific problem but rarely communicating effectively with the others. This creates blind spots, inconsistent policy enforcement and slow response time. A shift toward consolidation is already underway, with security leaders prioritising platforms that unify visibility across identities, devices, workloads and networks. This consolidation not only improves detection accuracy but also reduces operational strain on stretched IT and security teams. In a world where threats move in seconds, this kind of cohesion becomes a competitive advantage.

Harmonising compliance and innovation

Let’s not forget the regulatory side of things. Laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) are essential for protecting privacy. Still, they can feel like a burden, especially when innovation is on the line. The key is to bake compliance into your systems from the start, making it part of your design rather than an afterthought. This is where collaboration really matters. When the public and private sectors work together, sharing insights, aligning on standards and co-developing solutions, everyone wins. It’s not just about ticking boxes, it’s about building trust.

In the age of quantum and AI, cyber defence is no longer optional but foundational. The future belongs to those who can innovate securely, adapt rapidly and build trust in an increasingly complex digital world.

For more information contact In2IT Technologies, +27 11 054 6900 , [email protected], www.in2ittech.com





