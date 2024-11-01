Valmet’s automation powers world’s largest air-to-water heat pump

Valmet will supply an automation system for Helen’s Patola air-to-water heat pump plant and two electric boilers, currently being built in Helsinki, Finland. When completed, the air-to-water heat pump plant will be the largest in the world with a full heating production capacity around 30 MW. The mission-critical Valmet distributed control system (DCS) enables flexible and efficient heat production, thereby reducing CO 2 emissions and bringing Helsinki closer to a clean-energy transition. The system’s precise control of heat pumps and electric boilers also ensures stable heating prices for customers.

”This project strengthens our long-term energy strategy by reinforcing operational performance and helping us deliver reliable, sustainable district heating to our customers far into the future. The Valmet DCS supports a clean-energy transition, enables flexible production and optimises the operation of both the heat pump plant and electric boilers for maximum efficiency and responsiveness to heat demand,” says Jari Maaranen, engineering manager at Helen.

”We are proud to deliver the Valmet DCS to our trusted customer Helen, enabling advanced control and monitoring for their electric boilers and large-scale air-to-water heat pump plant, the first of its kind and scale worldwide. This delivery ensures unmatched reliability, efficiency and scalability. It also supports long-term operational success and lifecycle performance while showcasing how cutting-edge technology can support carbon-neutral energy solutions,” says senior sales manager, Tom Bäckman.

The Patola heating plant will enhance low-emission district heat with a new industrial-scale air-to-water heat pump (30 MW) and two 50 MW electric boilers. Using outdoor air as its heat source and CO 2 as the refrigerant, the heat pump operates efficiently even at -20°C. Together, they will generate over 500 GWh of heat annually, reducing emissions by more than 56 000 tons. Production is scheduled to begin in the 2026-2027 heating season.

The delivery includes the Valmet DCS for monitoring and controlling the power plant’s air-to-water heat pump and two electric boilers. The delivery also includes the web-based Valmet DNAe user interface, which provides intuitive and remote access to plant operations.

Valmet offers automation and energy management solutions for heat pump plants, ensuring efficient, reliable and sustainable operations. Valmet DNA integrates heat pumps, electric boiler, and thermal storage, balancing supply and demand and supporting grid stability.

