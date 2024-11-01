Five key insights we gained about AI in 2025

I&C February 2026 IT in Manufacturing

African businesses can look back on one of the most pivotal years in AI adoption to date as organisations tested, deployed and learned from AI at pace. Some thrived and others stumbled; but the lessons that emerged are clear, and they matter far more than the hype. Here are five critical insights from 2025 that should shape how African businesses approach AI in the year ahead.

Data quality beats model size

The biggest AI lesson of 2025 was not about which model was the largest or most powerful; it was about the quality of the data feeding those models. Organisations that invested in cleaning, structuring and preparing their data saw dramatically better outcomes than those chasing the latest large language model.

Poor data quality shows up in costly ways, including inaccurate entries, incomplete records, duplicates, outdated information and inconsistent formatting. Consider a regional manufacturer implementing AI-powered demand forecasting using procurement data riddled with duplicates and stale inventory records. The result is failed predictions, stock shortages in high-demand areas, and excess inventory elsewhere.

Meanwhile, financial services firms that established strong data governance frameworks, automating validation and continuously monitoring quality could see their AI models for credit risk and fraud detection perform brilliantly, treating data preparation as strategic infrastructure, not an IT afterthought. In markets where infrastructure variability is the norm, prepared data became the foundation for competitive advantage. No amount of computational power can compensate for fundamentally flawed information.



Andrew Bourne, regional head at Zoho Southern Africa.

Guardrails mattered more than we thought

Without governance, AI quickly becomes a liability. Organisations that deployed AI without proper guardrails faced misinformation, compliance breaches and reputational damage, eroding trust and inviting regulatory scrutiny.

Data governance establishes the policies, processes and rules that guide how businesses collect, store, secure and use data. It also determines access rights, retention periods and protection measures across the entire data lifecycle. In 2025, companies that dismissed governance as bureaucracy instead of strategy paid the price.

Marketing teams could send duplicate or poorly targeted campaigns because CRM systems lacked proper deduplication, turning efficiency tools into spam machines; and in regulated sectors like healthcare and finance, poor governance can result in compliance violations and significant fines. The organisations that succeeded embedded governance into their AI deployment from day one, implementing security standards, audit trails and clear accountability structures. The lesson was stark: speed without structure is reckless.

AI plus people equals the sweet spot

The highest returns in 2025 did not come from replacing people, but from augmenting them. Organisations that combined human creativity, judgment and empathy with AI’s speed, accuracy and scale significantly outperformed those pursuing full automation.

Sales teams supported by AI-prepared customer data could close deals faster because they spent less time hunting for information and more time building relationships. Logistics teams using AI-enhanced dashboards that integrated fleet data, weather conditions and maintenance schedules might pre-empt disruptions before they occurred, optimising routes and preventing breakdowns. Customer service agents with AI assistance could deliver hyper-personalised experiences, detecting risk patterns and triggering relevant offers that improved retention.

The pattern was consistent across industries: augmented teams outperformed automated ones. The sweet spot wasn’t removing humans from the equation, but empowering them with intelligence that amplified their strengths. Work became lighter, decisions became sharper, and teams became unstoppable.

Localisation became essential

Generic, one-size-fits-all AI struggled in African markets. Organisations that invested in culturally aware, multilingual AI systems saw significantly stronger adoption and performance.

Customer engagement platforms that understand code switching between English, Swahili and local languages built trust that generic chatbots could not. Voice assistants trained on regional accents and dialects actually worked, instead of frustrating users with constant misinterpretations. Financial services firms that factored in local payment behaviours and cultural norms into their AI models achieved more accurate credit risk assessments than those relying on imported models designed for Western markets.

This was not just a technical adjustment; it was a strategic one. Businesses that recognised Africa’s linguistic and cultural diversity, and built AI systems accordingly, earned trust, loyalty and market share. Those that did not were quickly outpaced.

Open-source and multi-cloud strategies strengthened resilience

Vendor lock-in emerged as a clear risk in 2025. Organisations that diversified their AI stack using open-source tools and multi-cloud strategies gained flexibility, reduced costs and improved resilience. Those dependent on a single provider found themselves exposed to price hikes, service disruptions and limited control over their own infrastructure.

Forward-thinking organisations built resilient AI ecosystems that could adapt without being held hostage by a single provider. They combined proprietary and open-source models, distributed workloads across cloud providers, and maintained the ability to switch or integrate new tools as technology evolved. When major providers experienced outages or announced steep price increases, these businesses could continue operating seamlessly while competitors scrambled.

The smartest organisations recognised that in a rapidly evolving AI landscape, flexibility is as valuable as functionality. They hedged their bets and built systems designed for change.

What this means for 2026

As African businesses enter 2026, the message is clear. AI success is not about chasing the newest model or deploying the fastest; it’s about building the right foundation. That means treating data quality and governance as strategic priorities, augmenting rather than replacing teams, investing in localisation and diversifying the technology stack as the key to thriving in the AI-first world.

For more information contact Zoho Southern Africa, +27 800 221 023 , [email protected], www.zoho.com





