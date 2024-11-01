Smart weaving machines

I&C February 2026 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens has announced that Picanol, a global leader in high-tech weaving machines, is using software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to streamline development cycles and accelerate innovation in the design and production of its next generation weaving machine platforms.

Founded more than 80 years ago in Belgium, Picanol develops, manufactures and sells high-tech weaving machines based on airjet and rapier technology, and employs more than 1200 people globally. Picanol is using Siemens’ Designcenter NX software for advanced product engineering alongside Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management to streamline operations, reduce customisations, adopt out-of-the-box processes and workflow, and create connections to its ERP and MES systems. Picanol is also using Simcenter software to leverage Siemens’ digital twin technology for product performance optimisation and sustainable, energy-efficient machine design.

“Siemens is leading us on our digital transformation journey. Its consistent support, local presence and deep understanding of our business made them the clear choice,” said Picanol vice-president, Johan Verstraete. “Teamcenter capabilities will help us manage the ever-increasing complexity of our products and better cope with the high configurability and variability which uniquely defines each Picanol weaving machine as a tailor-made solution.”

“By leveraging Siemens Xcelerator, Picanol is designing and validating its incredibly complex machines virtually before they are built, improving energy efficiency and reducing waste. This digital-first strategy enables them to create high-performance weaving platforms that meet customer needs while supporting long-term sustainability goals,” said Patrick Fokke, vice president for Siemens Digital Industries Software, Benelux.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, [email protected], www.siemens.co.za

Credit(s)

Siemens South Africa





