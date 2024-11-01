Multichannel AWGs for GHz signal generation

Spectrum Instrumentation has introduced its flagship Arbitrary Waveform Generators (AWGs) with a maximum of six channels at 10 GS/s or 12 channels at 5 GS/s output speed. The new DN6.63x AWGs belong to the company’s Netbox series, an easy-to-use instrument line that can be controlled via an Ethernet cable from any PC or network. Utilising high-speed 16-bit DACs, the instruments offer GHz waveform generation with outstanding precision. Designed for engineers and researchers who need multiple synchronised test signals, the new AWGs offer reduced cost and complexity compared to using multiple single-channel generators. With these 10 new variants, Spectrum now offers a total of 47 different generatorNETBOX products, providing arbitrary waveforms from as low as 40 MS/s to an ultrafast 10 GS/s output rate.

The DN6.63x instruments feature ultra-low-noise outputs generating signals from DC to 2,5 GHz. With four to 12 synchronised channels in one enclosure, Spectrum Instrumentation sets a new benchmark for channel density and cost-per-channel efficiency in high-performance GHz signal generation.

For straightforward system integration, front-panel I/O connectors give access to digital marker outputs, trigger and status lines, PLL reference clock and asynchronous I/O; a digital pulse generator option converts the multi-purpose connectors into independent pulse generators with programmable loops, duty cycle, frequency and delay.





All Spectrum products include software support for Windows and Linux, with programming examples for Python, MATLAB, C++ and LabVIEW, plus a high-level Python API. Spectrum’s SBench 6 software, included with every NETBOX, offers an intuitive interface for instrument control, waveform design and analysis. It features EasyGenerator for standard signals, and supports the creation of complex waveforms from equations, imported data (e.g., from digitisers or oscilloscopes), or common file formats such as ASCII, binary and WAV.

Each generatorNETBOX is ready to use out of the box. Simply install the software and start working. The DN6.63x models are available now and include a five-year warranty, free software and firmware updates for the lifetime of the product, and fast support directly from our design engineers.

