Buyout model for solar investment

Sustainable Power Solutions (SPS), a leading pan-African funder, developer and operator of solar PV and battery storage plants in the commercial and industrial (C&I) market, has introduced a new buyout model that converts existing solar and battery systems into immediate capital for South African businesses.

Over the past decade, many companies invested heavily in renewable energy to reduce electricity costs and mitigate the impact of loadshedding. While these systems continue to deliver savings, the capital tied up in them has often limited business growth and reinvestment opportunities. SPS’s new buyout model enables businesses to recover up to 100% of their original investment and, in some cases, related costs such as roof strengthening or facility upgrades, while still benefiting from renewable energy savings and long-term system reliability.

Unlocking capital while securing savings

Through the buyout model, SPS purchases clients’ existing solar and battery systems and reimburses them for the full installation cost. In return, businesses enter into a 10 to 20 year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with fixed tariffs, providing predictable electricity costs.

“This creates immediate capital relief for businesses, allowing funds to be reinvested into their core operations,” explains Anja Visagie, chief growth and marketing officer at SPS. “At the same time, enterprises continue to benefit from renewable energy savings and operational resilience, without carrying the operational, compliance and maintenance burdens themselves.”

Taking the pain out of operations and maintenance

Many businesses underestimated the long-term demands of managing solar and battery systems. Effective Operations and Maintenance (O&M) requires ongoing technical expertise, regular cleaning and strict compliance with evolving regulations. Systems that are poorly maintained or non-compliant can underperform, lose potential savings, and even become uninsurable.

SPS removes this burden by taking full responsibility for compliance, insurance and performance management. Clients can rest assured that their systems are optimised, running efficiently, and protected against technical or regulatory issues. “For most clients, the greatest relief is knowing they no longer have to manage these assets day-to-day,” says Visagie. “They can be confident their systems are delivering maximum value.”

Predictability, flexibility and risk reduction

The buyout model offers fixed PPA tariffs, providing clarity and security over future energy costs. It also includes flexibility, allowing clients to buy back their systems in the future if they wish to re-own the asset.

SPS’s financial backing, supported by British International Investment and other institutional shareholders, ensures systems remain compliant, insurable and reliable throughout the contract period. “Our clients can focus on growing their businesses, while we ensure their energy systems meet all technical and regulatory standards,” adds Visagie.

Transforming energy into capital and opportunity

By helping businesses reclaim capital tied up in renewable energy assets, SPS provides financial flexibility, operational certainty and sustained energy savings. Strong interest in South Africa has prompted plans to expand this model across the continent, enabling industries to grow while optimising their energy systems.

“Energy has become a constraint instead of an enabler for too many businesses. By reducing risk, freeing up capital and providing predictable costs, this model aims to make energy a practical enabler for growth,” concludes Visagie.

For more information contact Sustainable Power Solutions, [email protected], www.sps.africa





