Vision meets reality at the Africa Automation Indaba



Jean-Pierre Murray-Kline.

Few conversations are as urgent, or as consequential, as Africa’s path toward automation. At the Africa Automation Indaba 2026, the panel ‘Automation for Africa – Opportunities, Challenges and Next Steps’ will stand out as a defining moment in the programme. It will feature a rare, high-level exchange where technology, ethics, entrepreneurship and data-driven reality collide to shape what comes next for the continent.

Bringing together Jean-Pierre Murray-Kline, Arthur Goldstuck, Professor Thuli Madonsela and Jessie Ndaba, this discussion is not about abstract futures or imported narratives. It is about Africa − its industries, its people, its constraints and its extraordinary potential. Each panellist arrives with a distinct lens: Murray-Kline’s frank interrogation of automation’s societal impact; Goldstuck’s evidence-based assessment of technological readiness; Madonsela’s ethical compass for responsible industrialisation; and Ndaba’s entrepreneurial vision for unlocking manufacturing growth. Together, they form a rare convergence of insight that spans policy, business, innovation and social responsibility.



Arthur Goldstuck.

What makes this panel compelling is its honesty. The discussion will confront the real challenges slowing automation adoption in Africa − skills gaps, uneven infrastructure, regulatory friction, and the risk of widening inequality − while equally spotlighting what is working. From emerging industrial hubs and smart investment models to local innovation and collaborative ecosystems, the session will surface practical examples of progress already underway across the continent.

This is a conversation grounded in lived experience, not theory. Crucially, the panel looks forward. It asks not only where Africa stands today, but what must be done next. What collective actions are required from industry, government, educators and investors to accelerate automation responsibly? How can Africa leapfrog legacy systems while ensuring growth remains inclusive and sustainable? How do we ensure automation becomes a catalyst for shared prosperity rather than exclusion?



Jessie Ndaba.

This session encapsulates the spirit of the Africa Automation Indaba: bold thinking, candid dialogue and a commitment to real-world impact. For delegates, it promises not just insight but a clearer understanding of Africa’s automation trajectory and the role each stakeholder must play in shaping it. This is not a panel to observe quietly, it is a conversation that invites participation, challenge and action.

In the journey toward Africa’s industrial digital future, this discussion marks a critical waypoint where opportunity is weighed against reality, and where the next steps begin to take shape.

Africa Automation Indaba brings together senior industry leaders, policymakers, investors and technology innovators shaping the future of automation across the continent. With a highly curated programme and limited capacity, delegate seats are strictly limited.



Professor Thuli Madonsela.

