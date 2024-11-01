Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Driving innovation in agricultural machinery

I&C February 2026 IT in Manufacturing

A leading Argentine agricultural machinery manufacturer, Crucianelli has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to drive innovation and digital transformation of its business, from product ideation and development to production and to its extended dealer network.

“Just as sustainability and social-economic stability is fundamental to our farmers, we believe that the adoption of technology is key to our future – and we have a strategic plan to be among the top five seeder companies worldwide by 2030,” said Gustavo Crucianelli, chief executive officer of Crucianelli Group.

“The success of our digitalisation work with Siemens is crucial to that goal and this includes Siemens’ partners, X-Plan and Descar Argentina. Everyone on the team knows that we want to continue to be a family business yet one that is professional on our own terms. We’ve had the best experience implementing Siemens Xcelerator. We’re very happy not only with the Siemens products, but with the entire team and process.”

Crucianelli implemented Designcenter NX software for CAD and Simcenter software, a portfolio of highly advanced predictive engineering simulation and test applications, within its engineering, R&D; and product development teams. The company is also building its complete digital thread backbone with Siemens’ Teamcenter software to help manage the Crucianelli customer experience from dealership point-of-sales, design and production to after-sales.

Alongside this, Crucianelli is also extending the use of Siemens Xcelerator digital manufacturing applications to simulate and optimise a complete assembly line using Plant Simulation in the Tecnomatix portfolio for production of the new Dómina, planned for 2026 in Armstrong, Argentina.

“Crucianelli’s success with Siemens Xcelerator is a powerful example of how digital transformation delivers the greatest impact when applied holistically across the full enterprise. From design and engineering to production and after-sales service, integrating digital tools enables faster innovation, smarter decision making, and a more connected customer experience,” said senior director, Hendrik Lange. “In industries like heavy equipment and agricultural machinery, where precision, performance and uptime are critical, this end-to-end approach is essential, and is true for companies of all sizes.”

A case study in the power of digitalisation

A case in point for the benefits that Crucianelli has derived from the adoption of Siemens Xcelerator is the Dómina. Designed completely with Siemens software, Dómina enables farmers to optimise yield-per-hectare performance. It transforms from a 3,2 metre width for transportation to a versatile 8,5, 9,5 or 10,5 metre full-out working width –specifically engineered to maximise sowing and fertilisation quality.

“Agriculture is a sector where technology is making a significant impact right now and it’s essential to accelerate development cycles and launch new products and processes faster than ever before. Thanks to the experience we gained from the Siemens projects, the time required to develop a new product and the number of prototypes and field tests was reduced by more than 40%,” said Juan Pablo Cittadini, engineering manager for the Crucianelli Group. “Our customers want more efficient products to take advantage of reduced planting time windows and improve crop yields, and maintenance-free products that minimise downtime. Also, as the company is growing, we have more international regulations to consider. As engineers, we need to be proactive regarding every new product decision.”

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, [email protected], www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

How digital infrastructure design choices will decide who wins in AI
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
As AI drives continues to disrupt industries across the world, the race is no longer just about smarter models or better data. It’s about building infrastructure powerful enough to support innovation at scale.

Read more...
How quantum computing and AI are driving the next wave of cyber defence innovation
IT in Manufacturing
We are standing at the edge of a new cybersecurity frontier, shaped by quantum computing, AI and the ever-expanding IIoT. To stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats, organisations must embrace a new paradigm that is proactive, integrated and rooted in zero-trust architectures.

Read more...
2026: The Year of AI execution for South African businesses
IT in Manufacturing
As we start 2026, artificial intelligence in South Africa is entering a new era defined not by experimentation, but by execution. Across the region, the conversation is shifting from “how do we build AI?” to “how do we power, govern and scale it responsibly?”

Read more...
Five key insights we gained about AI in 2025
IT in Manufacturing
As 2025 draws to a close, African businesses can look back on one of the most pivotal years in AI adoption to date as organisations tested, deployed and learned from AI at pace. Some thrived and others stumbled. But the lessons that emerged are clear.

Read more...
South Africa’s AI development ranks 63rd in the world
IT in Manufacturing
The seventh edition of the Digital Quality of Life Index by cybersecurity company, Surfshark ranks South Africa 75th globally.

Read more...
Optimising MRO operations through artificial intelligence
RS South Africa IT in Manufacturing
AI is reshaping industrial operations at every level in the maintenance, repair and operations supply chain, where it is driving efficiency, predictive insight and smarter decision making.

Read more...
Data centres in an AI-driven future
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
A profound transformation will begin to take hold in 2026 as AI becomes ever more ingrained in every aspect of life, and the focus shifts from LLMs to AI inferencing.

Read more...
Don’t let the digital twin drift from reality
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The digital twins is a highly effective tool that offers real-world scenarios within a virtual environment. However, there is the danger of a disconnect stemming from a communication failure between the design, construction and operations phases of a project.

Read more...
Install and commissioning time cut by 50% thanks to digital twin insights
IT in Manufacturing
ECM Technologies, a world leader in the design and manufacture of innovative and modular low-pressure carburising industrial furnaces, has developed a solution that removes many of the installation and commissioning challenges relating to the development, testing and deployment of large-scale heat treatment plants.

Read more...
Smart weaving machines
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens has announced that Picanol, a global leader in high-tech weaving machines, is using software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to streamline development cycles and accelerate innovation in the design and production of its next generation weaving machine platforms.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved