Driving innovation in agricultural machinery

A leading Argentine agricultural machinery manufacturer, Crucianelli has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to drive innovation and digital transformation of its business, from product ideation and development to production and to its extended dealer network.

“Just as sustainability and social-economic stability is fundamental to our farmers, we believe that the adoption of technology is key to our future – and we have a strategic plan to be among the top five seeder companies worldwide by 2030,” said Gustavo Crucianelli, chief executive officer of Crucianelli Group.

“The success of our digitalisation work with Siemens is crucial to that goal and this includes Siemens’ partners, X-Plan and Descar Argentina. Everyone on the team knows that we want to continue to be a family business yet one that is professional on our own terms. We’ve had the best experience implementing Siemens Xcelerator. We’re very happy not only with the Siemens products, but with the entire team and process.”

Crucianelli implemented Designcenter NX software for CAD and Simcenter software, a portfolio of highly advanced predictive engineering simulation and test applications, within its engineering, R&D; and product development teams. The company is also building its complete digital thread backbone with Siemens’ Teamcenter software to help manage the Crucianelli customer experience from dealership point-of-sales, design and production to after-sales.

Alongside this, Crucianelli is also extending the use of Siemens Xcelerator digital manufacturing applications to simulate and optimise a complete assembly line using Plant Simulation in the Tecnomatix portfolio for production of the new Dómina, planned for 2026 in Armstrong, Argentina.

“Crucianelli’s success with Siemens Xcelerator is a powerful example of how digital transformation delivers the greatest impact when applied holistically across the full enterprise. From design and engineering to production and after-sales service, integrating digital tools enables faster innovation, smarter decision making, and a more connected customer experience,” said senior director, Hendrik Lange. “In industries like heavy equipment and agricultural machinery, where precision, performance and uptime are critical, this end-to-end approach is essential, and is true for companies of all sizes.”

A case study in the power of digitalisation

A case in point for the benefits that Crucianelli has derived from the adoption of Siemens Xcelerator is the Dómina. Designed completely with Siemens software, Dómina enables farmers to optimise yield-per-hectare performance. It transforms from a 3,2 metre width for transportation to a versatile 8,5, 9,5 or 10,5 metre full-out working width –specifically engineered to maximise sowing and fertilisation quality.

“Agriculture is a sector where technology is making a significant impact right now and it’s essential to accelerate development cycles and launch new products and processes faster than ever before. Thanks to the experience we gained from the Siemens projects, the time required to develop a new product and the number of prototypes and field tests was reduced by more than 40%,” said Juan Pablo Cittadini, engineering manager for the Crucianelli Group. “Our customers want more efficient products to take advantage of reduced planting time windows and improve crop yields, and maintenance-free products that minimise downtime. Also, as the company is growing, we have more international regulations to consider. As engineers, we need to be proactive regarding every new product decision.”

