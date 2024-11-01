Editor's Choice
I&C February 2026
Technology trends that will and won’t shape 2026

I&C February 2026 News

Each year introduces a wave of technologies positioned as transformative, yet only a small proportion deliver tangible results in the near term. As enterprises, technology suppliers and investors prepare for 2026, the priority is no longer identifying the latest innovations, but determining which are credible, scalable and deserving of focused investment.

An ABI Research whitepaper reviews 62 technology trends across AI, cloud computing, connectivity, cybersecurity, industrial automation, and next-generation digital infrastructure. It highlights the technologies expected to meaningfully influence markets in 2026, as well as those likely to fall short. The assessment draws on ABI Research’s market outlooks, enterprise adoption intelligence and analyst expertise. Topics covered include:

• AI reality check: AI use cases and architectures positioned for scale in 2026, versus those likely to remain in trial phases.

• Cloud and infrastructure evolution: The practical direction of enterprise cloud, edge and compute strategies.

• Connectivity and networking: A realistic assessment of 5G, private wireless, Wi-Fi, and satellite connectivity.

• Security and trust: Technologies gaining momentum amid regulatory requirements, AI-driven risk and quantum preparedness.

• Industrial and automation dynamics: Key factors accelerating adoption across manufacturing, logistics and energy.

The report says that the past year has unfolded amid a complex combination of improving macroeconomic conditions and ongoing structural challenges. Inflation has moderated in parts of the world, monetary policy is gradually stabilising, and supply chains are showing greater consistency.

Despite these improvements, geopolitical uncertainty continues to influence technology decision making. Ongoing conflicts and shifting trade and tariff policies have disrupted established norms. At the same time, constraints related to energy supply, climate pressures and persistent skills shortages remain barriers to stronger global growth. Against this backdrop, the technology sector has moved away from emergency response toward a position of measured optimism.

The year is set to be defined by practical, results-oriented change. Across the markets monitored by ABI Research, a clear pattern is emerging. Organisations are prioritising investments where technology can reduce risk, control costs or deliver measurable productivity gains. Broad, aspirational narratives are losing appeal, replaced by a focus on actionable outcomes and solutions that address long-standing operational pain points. What will not scale are overhyped innovations, which are unlikely to generate material impact in 2026.

Artificial intelligence will remain a central topic at the executive level. While generative and agentic AI capabilities will continue to advance, purchasing decisions will increasingly focus on well-defined workflows, automation of routine activities and structured system coordination. In parallel, new cloud deployment models are emerging in response to enterprise demand for sovereign, end-to-end platforms. Across sectors such as logistics, buildings, energy, and manufacturing, organisations are placing greater emphasis on technologies that improve decision making rather than standalone visibility tools.

2026 will represent a period of disciplined modernisation. Organisations that succeed will be those that simplify complexity, deliver demonstrable value and tackle their most immediate operational challenges.

Download the whitepaper from www.instrumentation.co.za/ex/abi_trends_2026.pdf to identify the technology trends most likely to shape 2026 and gain a clear framework for innovation, investment and strategic decision making in an increasingly crowded technology landscape.

For more information contact ABI Research, +1 516 624 2500, [email protected], www.abiresearch.com




